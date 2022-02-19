DC Cancels Suicide Squad and Teen Titans Academy

Two titles that have been mainstays of DC’s Infinite Frontier initiative are about to be ending. DC’s May 2022 solicitations, which were officially unveiled on Friday, revealed that Teen Titans Academy and the current run of Suicide Squad will be ending with their upcoming fifteenth issues. Teen Titans Academy writer Tim Sheridan confirmed the news on social media earlier this week, in a tweet that you can find, alongside the solicitations for the now-final issues, below. Both books are expected to play into the upcoming War for Earth-3 crossover, which begins publishing next month, alongside the current run of The Flash.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #15

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by TOM DERENICK

Cover by TOM DERENICK and MATT HERMS

Variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

FINAL ISSUE! In the shadow of the new Titans Tower, the students and faculty decide whether the school is the right place for them.

SUICIDE SQUAD #15

Written by DENNIS HOPELESS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and DEXTER SOY

Cover by EDUARDO PANSICA

Variant cover by DEXTER SOY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22

FINAL ISSUE! Through space and alternate Earths, this version of the Squad has tried to free themselves from Waller’s clutches. In the series finale, they risk everything for freedom one last time.

Teen Titans Academy followed multiple generations of the super team at the Roy Harper Academy, a school set to train the DC universe’s next crop of heroes. In addition to the Titans mainstays and a number of new heroes, the book featured appearances from a new incarnation of Red X, Shazam!‘s Billy Batson, Dial H for Hero‘s Miguel O’Hara, and the titular characters of the Whistle and Primer young adult graphic novels.

Suicide Squad, meanwhile, chronicled the next chapter of the team of antiheroes, led by Peacemaker. Other characters within the book included Ambush Bug, Bloodsport, Nocturna, Talon, Match, and Black Siren.

Suicide Squad #15 will be available on May 3rd wherever comics are sold, while Teen Titans Academy #15 will be released on May 24th.