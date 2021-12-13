DC Goes to War for Earth-3 in Suicide Squad, Flash and Teen Titans Crossover

The DC Universe is traveling to Earth-3 for the Suicide Squad, The Flash, and Teen Titans Academy March 2022 crossover event War for Earth-3. The story picks up on developments in Suicide Squad and Teen Titans Academy where Amanda Waller sent members of Task Force X to Earth-3 in order to recruit/steal metahumans. Earth-3’s Crime Syndicate retaliates by hunting down Amanda Waller as the Suicide Squad, Teen Titans, and Flash all collide on the alternate Earth. There will be two War for Earth-3 bookends to the event, with the story alternating between the other three DC titles.

Screen Rant has all the details on the DC crossover. War For Earth-3 #1 is from the creative team of writers Robbie Thompson and Dennis Hopeless, and artist Steve Pugh. Artist Rafa Sandoval provides the connecting covers, with variants from Gleb Melnikov, Liam Sharp (1:25), and Guillen March (1:50). The connecting covers feature heroes and villains like Titans’ Nightwing, Starfire, and Cyborg, Suicide Squad’s Peacemaker, Talon, and Match (Superboy clone), and Crime Syndicate’s Ultraman, Owl Man, and Superwoman.

The creative teams for the remaining War for Earth-3 parts are as follows: Suicide Squad #13 by writers Robbie Thompson and Dennis Hopeless, and artists Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, and Dexter Soy; The Flash #780 by writers Robbie Thompson and Dennis Hopeless, and artists Eduardo Pasarin and Matt Ryan; Teen Titans Academy #13 by writers Robbie Thompson and Dennis Hopeless, and artist Mike Norton; and War on Earth-3 #2 by writers Robbie Thompson and Dennis Hopeless, and artist Dexter Soy.

Some of the conflicts fans can look forward to includes Amanda Waller and Rick Flag’s Suicide Squads coming to blows as new members will be revealed; Flash teaming with the Teen Titans to help them track down a missing student, with Wally West running into Earth-3’s Johnny Quick; the Teen Titans having to make an “impossible choice”; and a deadly finale between the Crime Syndicate, Suicide Squad, Teen Titans, and Flash.

The conclusion of the DC crossover will be felt throughout all three titles, setting up new storylines and status quos for the heroes and villains of the DC Universe.

War for Earth-3 #1 goes on sale Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and War for Earth-3 #2 goes on sale March 29, 2022.

War for Earth-3 #1 Cover

War for Earth-3 #1 Variant Cover

War for Earth-3 #1 Variant Cover

Suicide Squad #13 Cover

Suicide Squad #13 Variant Cover

The Flash #780

The Flash #780 Variant Cover

Teen Titans Academy #13 Cover

Teen Titans Academy #13 Variant Cover