DC's Infinite Frontier Kicks Off Next Phase of the Universe

Future State is just about ready to shake up the entire DC Universe in some huge ways, and when it reaches its conclusion the universe that we know and love is going to look a bit different. That next phase of the universe will kick off in March's Infinite Frontier #0, a 64 page one-shot with some of comics' brightest talents at the helm of your favorite heroes. The issue will feature a cover by Dan Jurgens and Mikel Janin as well as a variant cover by John Timms, and you can check it out in the image below. As for what's inside the issue, fans will find stories from Brian Michael Bendis, James Tynion IV, David Marquez, Alitha Martinez, Jorge Jimenez, Phillip Kennedy, Becky Cloonan, and more.

“Infinite Frontier #0 really feels like the beginning of a new era of DC Comics, a time when anything is possible,” said writer Joshua Williamson. “We’re taking the aftermath of Dark Nights: Death Metal and combining it with the best things we love as storytellers about the DC Universe, resulting in bold, fun, and exciting new directions. There are a lot of teases to new storylines, surprises, and mysteries for the year set up in Infinite Frontier #0 that you won’t want to miss.”

(Photo: DC)

Here's the roster for Infinite Frontier:

Joshua Williamson, Scott Snyder, and James Tynion IV with John Timms

Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez

Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad with Alitha Martinez

Geoff Johns and Todd Nauck

Joshua Williamson and Alex Maleev

James Tynion IV and Jorge Jiménez

Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Jamal Igle

Several new directions and storylines will be set for 2021 right here, and you can check out some of those teases below.

- An unthinkable, unexpected attack by the Joker makes him the target of a worldwide dragnet with ex-cop Jim Gordon in hot pursuit in the ongoing series The Joker by James Tynion IV and Guillem March

- Spinning out of her breakout appearances in Future State: Wonder Woman and Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman, a young Yara Flor begins the search for her destiny and connection to the Amazons

- It’s orientation day at Titans Tower as Tim Sheridan and Rafa Sandoval introduce a new group of teen heroes (including the future Red X) to the original New Teen Titans, setting the table for the duo’s Teen Titans Academy series in March

- The adventures of the Justice League continue (beginning with Justice League #59), now written by Brian Michael Bendis with artist David Marquez, with new JL members, including Black Adam, Hippolyta, and Naomi

- Wonder Woman ventures into the "godsphere," creating an exciting new storyline by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad and Travis Moore, continuing in March's Wonder Woman #770

- Award-winning writer Geoff Johns and Todd Nauck tell an all-new Stargirl story

Infinite Frontier hits stores on March 2nd, 2021, and will retail for $5.99 and $6.99 for the card stock variant.

Are you excited for the post-Future State DC Universe?