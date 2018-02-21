DC Comics’ “Bombshells” Is Coming to an End

Today is proving to be somewhat bittersweet for DC Comics fans, as the fan-favorite Bombshells United comic series is coming to an end.

DC’s official Twitter account just shared a new tweet, which features an announcement about the conclusion by Bombshells writer Marguerite Bennett. You can check it out below.

“It’s with gratitude, and not grief, that today I tell you that BOMBSHELLS will be entering its final arc. It means so much for you to be here as we bring this saga to an end. So one last time — Let’s fly.” –@EvilMarguerite pic.twitter.com/q40JPOAz05 — DC (@DCComics) February 20, 2018

The world of Bombshells follows an alternate reality where DC’s female heroes served as the main protection within World War II. The unique character redesigns first entered DC fans’ lives back in 2013, with the release of a Bombshells-themed Wonder Woman statue.

From there, a plethora of new statues were released, re-imagining plenty of iconic DC characters in this distinct style. The popularity of the Bombshells world only grew in subsequent years, ultimately leading to the first Bombshells comic series debuting in the summer of 2015. The series, which was written by Bennett, ran for 100 digital issues and 33 print issues, before coming to a close in 2017.

Bombshells United was launched shortly after, and has accumulated twenty-six digital issues and twelve physical issues so far.

“With women superheroes, it tends to be a team of 5 dudes and one woman, and she then has to be everything, and no woman can ever be everything.” Bennett told ComicBook.com last year. “With a large cast, a large number of women, they don’t have to be icons and idols, they can just be themselves,” she explained. “It’s so refreshing to create the women as characters, and not as liabilities or ticking time bombs.”

While this will mark an end to an era for Bombshells, it’s pretty safe to assume that the spirit of the series will still live on. Aside from the main Bombshells statues, fans can collect an array of Funko and Cryptozoic products inspired by the series, a fashion line from Hot Topic, and a lot more merchandise. And some have begun to clamor for a live-action Bombshells adaptation, utilizing DC’s wide array of female characters in the film and TV space.

At the moment, there’s no telling when Bombshells United will officially conclude, although the May solicitations for the series do hint at the “final chapter” beginning. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.