DC Comics Future State Reveals New Look at the Next Justice League

DC Comics fans have a lot of intriguing things to look forward to in the coming months, especially once the Future State event properly kicks off. The two-month event is set to plunge DC's roster of characters into uncharted territory, and fans recently got a look at that during the publisher's February 2021 solicits. Among them was a brand-new look at its new Justice League roster, which will feature some unexpected characters taking over the iconic team. A new variant cover for Future State: Justice League #2, courtesy of Kael Ngu, showcases the roster in all of its glory. You can check out the cover and solicitation for the issue below.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

FUTURE STATE: JUSTICE LEAGUE #2

Justice League written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Justice League art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES

Justice League Dark written by RAM V

Justice League Dark art by MARCIO TAKARA

cover by DAN MORA

Exiled to a distant planet, the Justice League suspects an impostor in their midst, but not even the next Batman or Green Lantern can find the clues they’re looking for. Meanwhile on Earth, the terrifying return of a classic Justice League villain may spell doom for the planet! Doppelgängers abound, paranoia runs rampant, and only the Justice League can save humanity—if they can ever find their way home.

This new take on the Justice League will be a bit of a departure from the usual incarnation of the team, as they will all not know each other's secret identities. Readers have been able to suss out the team though -- Jon Kent/Superman, Far Sector's Jo Mullein/Green Lantern, and Andy Curry/Aquawoman. There's also Yara Flor, a new Brazillian Wonder Woman, a new non-binary Flash named Jess chambers, and a currently-unknown new Batman.

Future State will provide fans with a fresh take on characters they know and love -- with some unexpected surprises along the way.

“The DC Universe has always been fertile ground for new and refreshing takes on our characters, and DC Future State definitely contributes to this legacy,” said DC Executive Editor Marie Javins when the event was first announced. “When the event begins in January, some savvy readers will not only pick up on some of the breadcrumbs that have already been tossed out in our current titles, but they will also find new hints and clues of what’s to come in 2021.”

Are you excited to see the new Justice League in Future State?