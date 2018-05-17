DC Comics Announces “DC Universe” Streaming Service

After months of speculation from fans, we now know the first details about DC Comics‘ upcoming video streaming service.

The platform, which was first hinted at in the fall of 2016, will officially be known as “DC Universe”. DC celebrated the announcement by launching a new website, which you can check out here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have been speculating quite a lot about the details of DC Universe, especially following the various projects that were announced for the platform. Among them are Titans, a live-action take on the various members of Teen Titans, a Harley Quinn animated series, a long-awaited new installment of Young Justice: Outsiders, and a just-announced Swamp Thing live-action series from James Wan.

“DC Universe is a first-of-its kind, immersive digital experience designed just for DC fans.” The website reads. “One of the many incredible things your membership will include is unlimited access to the following exclusive original series.”

Titans will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, and Warner Bros TV, and is expected to debut sometime this year. The series’ cast includes Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, and Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly as Hawk and Dove.

Young Justice: Outsiders will be a third season of the beloved Young Justice animated series, and will feature cast members such as Khary Payton as Aqualad, Danica McKellar as Miss Martian, Nolan North as Superboy and Superman, and Alyson Stoner as Batgirl.

The Harley Quinn animated series is expected to be an adult-oriented half hour series, which is created by Powerless EPs Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey. Casting for the series has not been announced yet.

Also on the docket is a Metropolis live-action drama series, which was announced earlier this year. With the series expected to begin filming in the back half of this year, it might take a while longer for Metropolis to make it onto DC Universe.

While it’s unknown exactly when the series will officially launch – and how much it will cost when it does – fans are able to put in their email addresses to be sent more information at a later date.

Are you excited to see what DC Universe has to offer? Let us know what you think in the comments below.