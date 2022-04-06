DC Continues Young Justice: Phantoms Storyline in Young Justice: Targets Series

Fans of DC’s Young Justice: Phantoms are in for some good news, as DC has just announced a new six-issue follow-up miniseries to the show titled Young Justice: Targets. The new miniseries will be written by Young Justice showrunner Greg Weisman and will feature artwork by Storyboard Artist Christopher Jones, and will debut on DC Universe Infinite on June 14th, followed by a release in comic stores on July 26th. Each issue will also include a bonus story that reveals a previously unseen adventure from past seasons of Young Justice, so longtime fans will definitely want to check it out, and you can catch a preview of the first issue starting on the next slide!

Targets picks up where Phantoms left off, with super-teams banding together to rescue Queen Perdita while Green Arrow and Black Canary struggle to stay alive after being poisoned and left comatose after Perdita’s abduction.

“It’s been terrific working with Christopher Jones again on another Young Justice comic, and I’m really excited for the fans to read Young Justice: Targets,” said Writer Greg Weisman. “It’s a fully canon six-issue mini-series, picking up right where Young Justice: Phantoms left off, with plenty of action, nearly our entire cast, and multiple new revelations.”

“It’s been an amazing journey years after working with Greg Weisman on Young Justice comics, getting the opportunity to help create storyboards for the most recent season of the TV show, and now returning to produce more comics,” said Artist Christopher Jones. “Between my growth as an artist and the fabulous color by Jason Wright I think these are the best-looking comics I’ve ever had a hand in creating. I love getting to help tell the stories of these characters, and I can’t wait for fans to see where things go after Young Justice: Phantoms.”

Young Justice: Targets will feature a main cover by Jones and variant covers by Meghan Hetrick and Travis Mercer. You can find the official description for Young Justice: Targets below.

“Queen Perdita has been kidnapped! Mysterious armored assailants have snatched the Vlatavan royal out from beneath Bowhunter Security, leaving Green Arrow and Black Canary poisoned and comatose in the process! Now a rallying cry echoes around the globe, and across super-teams, to band together and rescue Perdita!”

YOUNG JUSTICE: TARGETS #1

Written by GREG WEISMAN

Art and cover by CHRISTOPHER JONES

Variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22

New episodes of Young Justice: Phantoms are streaming now on HBO Max, while Young Justice: Targets hits DC Universe Infinite on June 14th and then hits comic stores on July 26th.

Main Cover By Christopher Jones

Variant Cover by Meghan Hetrick

1:25 Variant Cover By Travis Mercer

Time To Leave

Didn’t See That Coming

The Arrow and The Canary

An Arrow for Every Occasion