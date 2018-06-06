DC Entertainment President Diane Nelson Leaves Warner Bros. After 22 Years

DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. consumer products president Diane Nelson is officially leaving Warner Bros. after 22 years with the company.

Nelson has been on a leave of absence since March to attend to issues related to her family. She was expected to return to her position, but according to The Hollywood Reporter has since informed Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara that she is making her hiatus a permanent one.

Tsujiura informed the company in an announcement on Wednesday.

“Diane has been a friend and colleague as well as a valued member of the Warner Bros. family for more than 20 years,” said Tsujihara in a statement. “Throughout her tenure, her leadership and contributions have helped shape the way the studio operates today, and we’re better for having had her on our team. While we’re sad she’ll be leaving us, we completely respect and support her decision. Whatever her next chapter holds, I know she’ll make it amazing.”

Thomas Gewecke, the chief digital officer and executive vice president of strategy and business development at Warner Bros. who has been filling in for Nelson during her sabbatical, will remain in place for now and continue overseeing the executive management team of Jim Lee, Geoff Johns, Dan DiDio, and Amit Desai. Pam Lifford will now report directly to Tsujihara on behalf of Warner Bros. consumer products.

“Warner Bros. has been my home for over 20 years with a wide variety of incredible professional experiences,” said Nelson in a statement. “The last nine — rebuilding and managing DC Entertainment — have been a particular highlight and privilege. With the support and talents of our staff and creators, I am proud to leave DC even stronger than when I joined it. I will miss everyone —particularly my executive management team — without whom none of our achievements could have been realized. And I am excited to take on my next professional adventure.”

Before making the jump to DC Entertainment in 2009, Nelson was best known for leading the charge in Warner Bros. development of the Harry Potter movies and brand, developing a close relationship with Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Since joining DC Entertainment, Nelson has been credited with rebuilding the company’s publishing wing and instituting a cultural change that made the brand more creator-friendly. Specifically, she’s credited with having a direct hand in building up DC’s newest star talents like Scott Snyder and Tom King, luring John Romita, Jr. away from Marvel Comics, and convincing Neil Gaiman to work with the company again on new Sandman projects.