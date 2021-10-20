DC FanDome Reportedly Tripled Last Year’s Audience

DC FanDome, Warner Bros.’ interactive online fan event, reported this afternoon that the event’s internet traffic shattered last year’s viewership numbers with 66 million views worldwide to date from the streaming event, which took place on October 16. That is nearly triple the number from 2020’s first-ever FanDome, and virtually guarantees that the event will remain a presence for DC fans hoping to immerse themselves in the DC multiverse even after the pandemic is over.

The event, which ran live for one day, featured exclusive first-looks and behind-the-scenes previews from highly anticipated feature films, live-action and animated television series, games, comics, home entertainment releases and more. Teasers and trailers for projects like Black Adam and The Batman shared the stage with comics, animation, and The CW’s Arrowverse shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With triple the fan traffic of last year, DC FanDome 2021 exceeded all of our expectations,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks. “We continue to innovate across the company in service of our fans, and I cannot overstate the creativity and hard work that went into this highly curated, global digital event. We gave fans what they wanted – the very best of all things DC – and their engagement and response have been fantastic. We’re as excited as they are to deliver on all the great content DC FanDome highlighted.”

DC FanDome was available to fans in 12 languages and in over 220 countries. Fans shared their excitement on social media, with DC FanDome trending #1 on Twitter for eight hours in the US. DC FanDome also trended in the Top 50 in 53 countries around the world.

DC FanDome was streamed live on October 16 on DCFanDome.com and over 50 livestreams across multiple social platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter, around the world, with hundreds of other outlets re-broadcasting.