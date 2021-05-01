DC Fans and More Celebrate Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Gal Gadot! The actor known best for playing Wonder Woman in the DCEU turned 36 on April 30th. The star is having a pretty big year. Not only was she just seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League, but she is also expected to star in a third Wonder Woman film. She's also got some exciting projects in the works, including Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and The Rock, which is set to hit Netflix later this year. She'll also be reuniting with Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins, in a new Cleopatra film. In honor of Gadot's special day, many have taken to Twitter to celebrate her. Before checking out some of the tweets from fans, you can read an update about Wonder Woman 3 below:

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins previously told CinemaBlend. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film [WW84] was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

You can view some of the birthday messages for Gadot below...