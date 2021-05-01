DC Fans and More Celebrate Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot’s Birthday
Happy Birthday, Gal Gadot! The actor known best for playing Wonder Woman in the DCEU turned 36 on April 30th. The star is having a pretty big year. Not only was she just seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League, but she is also expected to star in a third Wonder Woman film. She's also got some exciting projects in the works, including Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and The Rock, which is set to hit Netflix later this year. She'll also be reuniting with Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins, in a new Cleopatra film. In honor of Gadot's special day, many have taken to Twitter to celebrate her. Before checking out some of the tweets from fans, you can read an update about Wonder Woman 3 below:
"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins previously told CinemaBlend. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film [WW84] was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."
You can view some of the birthday messages for Gadot below...
Wonder Woman Love
Happy birthday @GalGadot! We hope it's ✨wonderful✨ 👑 pic.twitter.com/1qQLW3oXRq— Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanFilm) April 30, 2021
Throwback
Celebrating Gal's 36th birthday today 💖🤰🏻🦋
Gal Gadot Gal Gadot— May ʬ⁸⁴ (@hero_laf) April 30, 2021
In the 80s Now pic.twitter.com/VIKZWmh5ky
BTS
A very happy birthday to our Wonder Woman @GalGadot! pic.twitter.com/sQ1HcRe42a— Wonderland (@Wldathome) April 30, 2021
Don't Forget Gisele!
You might be #WonderWoman in another universe, but to us — you'll always be Gisele.
Happy Birthday, @GalGadot! #FastFurious pic.twitter.com/PcIRh6cn80— #FastFamily (@FastFamily) April 30, 2021
Herstory
#GalGadot almost decided to quit acting. She was heavily criticized and hated but she never gave up.— DC World Telugu 🇮🇳 (@DCWorldTelugu) April 30, 2021
Now She's a global star and an inspiration to millions. Keeping rising high @GalGadot ❤️#HappyBirthdayGalGadot #DCWorldTelugu pic.twitter.com/JkjVXV6vtU
More Roles
Happy birthday to Gal Gadot! pic.twitter.com/tBHYuhF07c— Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) April 30, 2021
Fan Art
"You can be anything you want to be."
Happy Birthday— aj27_art (@aj27_art) April 30, 2021
My WonderWoman 🥰#GalGadot #WonderWoman #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/hvQibRGXux
Too Cute
Gal Gadot's birthday, but she is our gift 😻#HappyBirthdayGalGadot pic.twitter.com/qvhk0DBTid— Z (@AMagicWriter) April 30, 2021
Our Wonder Woman
Happy birthday Gal Gadot. My Wonder Woman is PERFECTION ♥️🔥 pic.twitter.com/yLgBHhIJaM— 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗮𝘀 𝗩𝗲𝗴𝗮𝘀 (@Itssan17) April 30, 2021
Finally, a Fancam
happy birthday @GalGadot! i want you to know that you're the most genuine, kind and inspirational woman i've ever seen in my life. thanks for all the times you have encouraged me to be strong, your smile always makes my days better. i love you so much💗— juju ʬ | gal's bday (@moonlxnd) April 30, 2021
pic.twitter.com/in3TWltCkb