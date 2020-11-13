Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Finishing Red Notice With New Photos of The Rock and Gal Gadot

✖

Ryan Reynolds has wrapped his part on Netflix's Red Notice and to celebrate the occasion, he posted a heartfelt tribute to his Instagram account. The Netflix mega-blockbuster features Reynolds acting as the world's "greatest con-man" alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. In his tribute post, Reynolds applauded both of his co-stars, in addition to the film's crew — in implementing strict COVID-19 measures so that it wouldn't be forced to delay principal photography any further.

"There haven’t been a lot of movies lately. I miss them. Yesterday was my final day on #RedNotice," Reynolds shared alongside a picture of him, Gadot, and Johnson. "We started this film 10 months ago. We stopped in March with no idea when or if we’d go back. With the help of so many whip-smart health and safety workers, Netflix found a way to get us back to work."

"My hat is OFF to this crew. I can’t emphasize their grit enough," the actor added. "Over 300 souls living in a sequestered bubble to make this a reality. They went to work under the most intense circumstances every day. That sacrifice is not only theirs, but it also belongs to their family, friends and loved ones who haven’t seen them in months. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses every day."

When photography picked back up last month, Johnson mentioned the film set adopted the "most aggressive COVID measures" in all of Tinsel Town.

"The world has changed and so has our process - we are officially back to work on filming RED NOTICE. A very productive first week back of work, but certainly not without some angst and anxiety, but overall our incredible crew remained focused, disciplined and executed brilliantly all week long. We have implemented the most aggressive health and safety Covid measures in all of Hollywood, but as I shared with our crew yesterday, we’re all still in beta phase with no 'COVID playbook' to reference," Johnson wrote at the time.

He added, "We’re an agile crew — learning on the go and we will create the blueprint for how effective a large scale production can operate during a pandemic. Proud to go shoulder to shoulder with our entire crew on this game-changer. In the meantime, I’ll continue to screw up my lines and pretend to listen to my director/writer here @rawsonthurber as he shows me my firing target."

Red Notice has yet to set a release date.