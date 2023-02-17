ComicBook Nation: DC's The Flash Trailer Breakdown, Ant-Man 3 Launches MCU Phase 5

The ComicBook Nation Crew breaks down DC's The Flash and discusses the best and worst of the other big movie trailers that have dropped since the Super Bowl (Fast X, John Wick 4, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, etc.). We also talk to the creators of DC's Clayface: One Bad Day about the intersection of Hollywood and comics, and get up-to-date on the latest DCU and MCU news, as well as the return of Star Trek: Picard Season 3!

In our BONUS ROUND Segment, we'll review Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and talk about whether or not it's an effective launchpad for Phase 5 of the MCU, and recap the latest big events in Wrestling.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Official Review

In ComicBook.com's four-star Ant-Man 3 review, critic Jenna Anderson said the following:

On paper, a lot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shouldn't and couldn't work – but just enough does work to make watching it a worthwhile experience. Even with the occasional narrative flaw and aesthetic misstep, the film unfolds in a matter that's not unlike feverishly reading through a forgotten Bronze Age comic book, eagerly experiencing whatever story crumbs or impossible visuals might be in store. With multiple standout performances, an abundantly clear love for the wacky corners of science fiction, and a conflict that is guaranteed to matter in the years to come, Quantumania becomes the weirdest and most wholehearted chapter in the MCU's essential storytelling.

