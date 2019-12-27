DC Gives Batman A New Robin Sidekick

Things have been a bit surreal for Batman in DC Black Label’s Batman: Last Knight on Earth, but as we learned in issue #3, there was still a little glimmer of hope, and in the most unexpected way. It’s hard to think of Batman without a Robin, though in this world there, unfortunately, aren’t many left. Thing is, you never know where reinforcements might come from, and as things get more desperate in the Last Knight on Earth, Batman is going to take help anywhere he can get it, and issue #3 certainly lives up to that. Spoilers incoming for Batman: Last Knight on Earth #3, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Batman attempted to rally who was left of the DC heroes to take on Omega, the tyrannical ruler of this world, but he soon learned the big final battle had already happened, and as a result, they had already lost some of their own, including Tim Drake. Drake had been the mastermind behind the battle plan, but their forces weren’t enough, and he fell in battle.

While the loss is devastating to Bruce, he knows they have to mount an assault, even as depleted as they are, and thanks to Selina Kyle they get some weapons to help them out. At that point, the team is ready to give this a go, but Drake’s mechanized suit is still operational, so Batman and Joker put it to good use.

As you can see in the page above, Joker’s head is placed inside the suit to make him the new Robin, and the good news is in this world he can be as deadly as he wants to be. He uses the suit’s advanced weapons to help Batman out and to really sell the new role he even dishes out some Robin-isms, and we think he did a fantastic job.

Hey, it’s the thought that counts right?

By issue’s end, a new DC trinity has begun, and Robin is right by Batman’s side, so here’s hoping this isn’t the last time we see this amazing duo.

Batman: Last Knight on Earth #3 is written by Scott Snyder and drawn by Greg Capullo, and you can find the official description for issue #3 below.

“Gotham City has been remade. Omega reigns supreme. Can Batman finally accomplish what no other hero has and free the world from his dark reflection’s shadow? Or is it too late for the recreated Caped Crusader?”

You can find the official description for issue #1 below.

“Bruce Wayne wakes up in Arkham Asylum. Young. Sane.

And…he was never Batman.

So begins this sprawling tale of the Dark Knight as he embarks on a quest through a devastated DC landscape featuring a massive cast of familiar faces from the DC Universe. As he tries to piece together the mystery of his past, he must unravel the cause of this terrible future and track down the unspeakable force that destroyed the world as he knew it…

From the powerhouse creative team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, the team that reinvented Batman from the emotional depths of “Court of Owls” to the bombastic power of DARK NIGHTS: METAL, DC Black Label is proud to present the bimonthly, three-issue miniseries BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH, published at DC’s standard comic trim size.

This could be the last Batman story ever told…”

Batman: Last Knight on Earth is in comic stores now