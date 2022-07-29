New DC League Of Super-Pets Trailer Released by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got the privilege of debuting a new trailer for the animated DC League of Super-Pets movie. It's been a long road for DC League of Super-Pets, with the film originally scheduled to arrive in 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic. Then a few months ago, Warner Bros. delayed DC League of Super-Pets again, pushing it from May 20th to July 29th, the date formerly held by Johnson's Black Adam. Not to be deterred, a new trailer for Super-Pets has arrived, and Dwayne Johnson is doing his best promo work to get fans hyped for the movie later this summer.

Stand back JUSTICE LEAGUE…we got this! Our NEW @DCSuperPets trailer!" Johnson wrote on Twitter. "@SevenBucksProd & @WBPictures welcome you & your families back to theaters with an EPICALLY FUN experience The real badasses have entered THE DC UNIVERSE! #DCSuperPets IN THEATERS 7/29!" Johnson voices Krypto the Superdog, man's best friend to Superman (John Krasinski). Kevin Hart is the voice of Ace, Batman's (Keanu Reeves) faithful sidekick.

The new DC League of Super-Pets trailer introduces the film's villain, who appears to be an evil, small guinea pig named Lulu. She may be tiny but she's formidable, taking out Superman with a piece of Kryptonite while also capturing the rest of the Justice League. Ace, along with a group of pet shop animals, also obtain superpowers during a freak accident.

Director and screenwriter Jared Stern previously told EW about the threat that brings the Super-Pets together for the first time. "I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets," Stern said. "I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, 'That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.'"

Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern, DC League of Super-Pets stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. The film lands in theaters on July 29th.

