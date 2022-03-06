Keanu Reeves will play Batman in the upcoming DC Comics animated feature film DC League of Super-Pets. Tying into this week’s box office-busting release of , Warner Bros. released a new teaser for the movie featuring what seems like the first meeting between Reeves’ Batman and Ace, the dog voiced by Kevin Hart in the movie that is based on DC Comics’ Ace the Bat-Hound. While Warner Bros. previously confirmed that Reeves would be lending his voice to the movie, this is the first time they’ve confirmed he’ll be voicing Batman. You can watch the new teaser for DC League of Super-Pets below.

Reeves will be one of four playing Batman on the big screen this year. The Batman introduces Robert Pattinson in the role. Ben Affleck will reprise his Batman from . The Flash movie also brings back Michael Keaton as Batman, having played the role in Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns. Keaton will also be Batman in the upcoming HBO Max .

Batman works alone or does he? The @DCSuperPets are coming to theaters this summer. #DCSuperPets pic.twitter.com/Zr8jiPFE5y — DC (@DCOfficial) March 6, 2022

The cast of DC League of Super-Pets also includes Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. DC League of Super-Pets is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern. Johnson and Stern produce alongside Patricia Hicks, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller all serve as executive producers.

Director and screenwriter Jared Stern previously told EW about the threat that brings the Super-Pets together for the first time in the film. “I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets,” Stern said. “I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, ‘That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.’”

DC League of Super-Pets was meant to release in theaters in 2021 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now set to release on May 20th. The Batman is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming 2022 DC Comics movies include The Flash, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.