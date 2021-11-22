When DC’s League of Super-Pets comes to theaters next year, fans will get an odd pairing as Superman and Lex Luthor: facing off against Marc Maron’s scheming Luthor will be a Man of Steel voiced by The Office star John Krasinski. Sharing a still from the upcoming, animated movie, Krasinski revealed not only that he is Superman, but what his Superman will look like. The costume owes a debt to the one from the Max Fleischer cartoons of the 1940s — a look that recently popped back up again in flashbacks of Tyler Hoechlin’s character on Superman & Lois.

Super-Pets was originally supposed to be released in theaters earlier this year. However, the film got shuffled back as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as did so many others over the last couple of years. After initially being scheduled for release on May 21, 2021, DC League of Super-Pets was pushed back to May 20, 2022. It will actually be one of many DC movies hitting theaters next year.

“Always wanted to do a buddy movie with [Dwayne Johnson],” Krasinski tweeted. “Well, these are the roles we were born to play!(FYI… DJ’s the one with the tongue).”

You can see it below.

https://twitter.com/johnkrasinski/status/1462647657697062918?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While the Super-Pets getting their own feature film may seem strange, the movie has an absolutely stacked cast providing the voices for its characters. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is starring in the film as Krypto the Superdog, the canine pal of one Superman. Kevin Hart, Johnson’s friend and frequent collaborator, will be voicing Batman’s four-legged friend, Ace the Bat-Hound.

The cast of DC League of Super-Pets also includes Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna.

DC League of Super-Pets is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern. Johnson and Stern produce alongside Patricia Hicks, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller all serve as executive procucers.

Will you be checking out the movie next year? Let us know in the comments!

DC League of Super-Pets is currently set to hit theaters on May 20, 2022. The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are all slated for release in 2022, as well, making it a big year at movie theaters for DC fans. Unlike 2021, however, next year won’t see the major Warner Bros. releases debut on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters.