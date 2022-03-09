DC’s Black Adam and Super Pets Release Dates Delayed

The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change… a few months later. On Tuesday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to reveal that his two DC films in 2022, Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets, have had their release dates pushed back. Super-Pets will now be released on July 29th, the release date originally held by Black Adam, while Black Adam will be moving to October 21st.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise‘s Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

“We have always had a vision of where we saw we wanted this to go,” producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview late last year. “We’ve never viewed this as just a one-off movie, I’m such a gigantic comic book nerd and fan, and I love this universe so much, if you can tell from my excitement about talking about all these things. I’ve always gotten into this with a vision of, ‘This is the story we want to tell, this is where we would love to see this go, this is how we would see multiple pictures play out, possibly including spinoffs for individual characters,’ but there’s always been a rough, kind of loose outline in our head on an imaginary white board of how we’d want to do it. As we’re making that, we start to look at that a little bit more. But, again, ultimately, we need the movie to be received well and we want fans to like it, but there’s 100% a vision of what we’d like to be doing in a multiple picture aspect when it comes to Black Adam and the JSA.”

Meanwhile, the cast of DC League of Super-Pets also includes Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. DC League of Super-Pets is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern. Johnson and Stern produce alongside Patricia Hicks, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller all serve as executive producers.

