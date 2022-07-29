DC League of Super-Pets Soaring To Top Spot at the Box Office in Opening Weekend

DC League of Super-Pets is taking flight and soaring to the top of the box office in its opening weekend. The animated feature film starring the voices of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart earned $9.3 million on Friday, including $2.2 million in previews, on its way to an opening weekend haul of $22-23 million. That is slightly lower than Warner Bros.' expectation for the film, which hovered around $25 million, and even lower than some other analyst projections, but word of mouth could elevate its total before the end of the weekend, especially since it scored an A- from CinemaScore, testing well with early audiences.

DC League of Super-Pets is fairing decently with critics. It has a 71% fresh score on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, enough to be considered "fresh" but not earning the "certified fresh" label. According to the site's critical consensus, "Although it never quite soars, DC League of Super-Pets is a more than satisfactory diversion for families in search of four-legged fun."

ComicBook.com spoke to director Jared Stern about getting the movie into theaters. He touched on the studio excitement around the idea of putting the Super-Pets onto the big screen.

"I was working already at Warner Bros. and with DC, and I knew of the Super-Pets. I smushed those two ideas together. That's the origin story of this perhaps origin story of our Super-Pets in our movie," Stern said. "And so from there, I knew that I wanted a bunch of pets in a Metropolis animal shelter and it made sense for there to be a dog, obviously, like Ace, and perhaps there could be a squirrel like Chip and a turtle like Merton. And so it just fit with pets that you could find in a Metropolis shelter as I was digging. I wish we could have used all of the great pets in the DC canon, there's a lot."

He continued, "We love the original Legion of Super-Pets like Comet and Beppo, but they're Superman-centric. We wanted to get into potential pets for the whole Justice League. Our origin story delves into rescue pets who need a home so we leaned into DC animals who'd make sense at a Metropolis shelter, and just maybe match up with our Justice League."

DC League of Super-Pets is now playing in theaters. The complete list of top 10 films at this weekend's box office is in the works.