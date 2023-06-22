DC Multiverse Superman vs Superman of Earth-3 With Atomica 2-Pack Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Superman vs Superman of Earth-3 with Atomica 2-pack, which features two 7-inch figures of the characters as they appeared in DC Comics along with a non-articulated Atomica (Rhonda Pineda) figure.

If you are unfamiliar, Superman of Earth-3 aka Ultraman is an evil version of Superman that was abused by the Kent family in his multiverse storyline. He went on to become a ruthless dictator and leader of the Crime Syndicate, often clashing with the Justice League. Atomica is a particularly violent member of the Crime Syndicate that possesses the ability to shrink in size.

In addition to the figures, this McFarlane Toys 2-pack also includes additional hands, an environmental display base, and art cards. It's available to pre-order here on Amazon now priced at $39.99. It is also expected to turn up here at Entertainment Earth at some point today, June 22nd (free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout).

From the official description:

"Superman: Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Jonathan and Martha Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and ﬂight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath.

Superman of Earth -3: With the Crime Syndicate's forces combined for the ﬁrst time, seeds are sown to change Earth-3 forever. But before that can happen, Ultraman, Superia, Johnny Quick, Atomica, and Emerald Knight must survive a ﬁnal battle with the biggest Starro of them all— and each other!



