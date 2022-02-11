DC Films Teaser Reveals New Look at The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, and More

The Super Bowl is almost upon us, and the occasion usually brings about a number of teasers and commercials for blockbuster films and television shows. While Warner Bros. has not participated in debuting a movie trailer during the event for several years now, it was recently confirmed that the studio would be debuting a DC Films-themed teaser ahead of Super Bowl weekend, which showcases some of their upcoming DC Comics-inspired films. Today, we got to see exactly what that entailed, with a sixty-second look at The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“I don’t know if we’re going to address [the multiverse], but everything in that DC universe we like to think of is connected somehow,” Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview late last year. “And so the multiverse exists around our characters as well in our world. Not that you’re necessarily going to feel that in our movie, but it is very much a thing, right? We know that there’s going to be some other multiverse factors in there that we know exist. It’s just a matter of when we start to play with it or lean into it, but we’re excited for that Flash movie. Our friends are making it, we know how big and ambitious that movie is and the vision DC has for it. We’re very supportive of it. Andy Muschietti is such a brilliant director. You couldn’t have picked a better guy to do that movie. We’re excited to see it as well. But I do think anytime you’re dealing with any DC movie, fans can always assume that there’s multiverse factors, whether you see it or not, that exist around it.”

“The truth is, there’s a reason why we say that when Black Adam comes into the DC universe, the hierarchy of power is going to change,” Garcia added. “And there’s very few established figures who would be able to go toe to toe with Black Adam. I think as established right now in the DC cinematic universe, you look at Wonder Woman and at Superman as two characters that would have a shot, maybe if they work together, because hey…it’s Black Adam, right?”

The Batman is set to be released on March 4th. DC League of Super-Pets is set to be released on May 20th. Black Adam is set to be released on July 29th. The Flash is set to be released on November 4th. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released on December 16th.