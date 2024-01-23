DC Reveals the Pivotal History Between Batman and The Penguin

The Batman Universe is always revealing new chapters of the previously unknown history of the Caped Crusader, Gotham City, and any number of supporting characters and villains – and that trend continues today. A whole new chapter of the shared history between Batman and The Penguin has revealed that the longtime foes actually met under very different circumstances – and that Penguin had a much bigger hand in re-shaping Gotham City's Underworld than we thought.

(SPOILERS) The Penguin limited series by writer Tom King (Batman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) takes a big detour in issue #6, all the way back to the Batman: Year One era of Gotham. It shows Oswald Cobblepot working at the Iceberg Lounge when it was still owned by mob boss Carmine Falcone. Cobblepot had started as the janitor but took over a bartending job, which put him right in the sights of Falcone and other gangsters as a constant source of mockery and abuse.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

Penguin decided to change his fortune by making contact with Batman and acting as his secret snitch in the Falcone organization. Over time, Cobblepot goes from giving up intel on things like locations of wanted felons, stolen goods, and drug shipments, to helping Batman bring down the worst men in Falcone's organization and bust up their operations. It finally comes down to Falcone, who Cobblepot witnesses being taken by Batman.

The chapter ends with a reminder of how Penguin uses his odd appearance to let others think he's non-threatening or insignificant – when he's really the biggest threat in how he manipulates and uses others. Falcone. Batman. Even an old woman who may/may not have been his foster mother. Penguin used them all as pawns (even playing on Batman's sympathies through his mother) to get himself one prize: The Iceberg Lounge. Cobblepot would have Batman (and unknowingly Bruce Wayne) pay for him to take over the criminal hangout as the new owner – with the caveat that he feeds Batman intelligence on the criminals who come there. As soon as he closes the deal, Oswald tosses his "mom" right off a rooftop, claiming she had served the purpose of eliciting Batman's sympathies (which is truly messed up when you think about it).

This new chapter of shared history between Batman and Penguin emphasizes many things about the villain – as well as the established lore of their dynamic. It helps to explain why Penguin has been able to operate as long and effectively as he has – in terms of both staying ahead of Batman and other elements of law enforcement, and staying on top of the mountain of thieves, killers, gangsters, and supervillains alike.

As is the underlying subtext with this entire project from King, Issue #6 makes you put further respect on Penguin's name. The series is currently available from DC.