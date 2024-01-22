DC Announces New Creative Team on Fan-Favorite Title

A DC comic title is getting a new creative team, moving from one fan-favorite creative team to another. Shazam! has always been one of those heroes that fans have wanted to see more of. He's not quite on the level of the Trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, but Billy Batson does have his dedicated legion of fans. You could also argue that Shazam's profile has risen in recent years, thanks to the theatrical releases of 2019's Shazam! and last year's Shazam! Fury of the Gods. On the comics side of things, a new volume of Shazam! also came out in 2023, but the title is already changing up its creative team.

DC released its solicitations for April, which includes Shazam! #10. The start of a new story arc brings with it a new creative team, with writer Josie Campbell and Emanuela Lupacchino taking over for the departing Mark Waid and Dan Mora. Campbell is no stranger to the world of Shazam, having written the spinoff miniseries The New Champion of Shazam! featuring Mary Marvel. Emanuela Lupacchino has a lengthy catalog at DC on titles such as Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Starfire, and World's Finest: Teen Titans.

What is DC's Shazam! #10 about?

SHAZAM! #10

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by BERNARD CHANG and RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

Foil variant cover by MIGUEL MERCADO ($5.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/2/24

Moving Day! After destroying the family home during an epic battle with Black Adam, Billy has hired the gods who grant him his powers to rebuild it. What surprises await the Shazam Family as they enter their new abode? Find out as a new run brought to you by fan-favorites Josie Campbell (The New Champion of Shazam!) and Emanuela Lupacchino (World's Finest: Teen Titans) begins!

Zachary Levi comments on Shazam! future

Zachary Levi would be down to reprise his role as Shazam in the new DC Universe. The Chuck star took on the role of the DC hero Shazam! in the self-titled 2019 film, which surpassed expectations at the box office. This led to a sequel being greenlit, titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Unfortunately, Shazam! 2 came during a transition period for Warner Bros., with the studio electing to reboot its franchise under the stewardship of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran and recasting several roles, including Henry Cavill's Superman. Zachary Levi's future as Shazam is still up in the air, but he states he'd love to return to the character if given the opportunity.

ComicBook.com spoke to Zachary Levi about his new movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, where he was asked if there have been any conversations about where Shazam could go next. After admitting he had not had any conversations and those decisions being above his paygrade, he gushed over the character and how much he loved both Shazam! films. "I'm really proud of both films. I really think the second film was, in some respects, better than the first. And the first was really good. I'm really proud of both of them."

He later added, "I would love to be able to do more iterations of it. I would love to collaborate with Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern."

Shazam! #10 goes on sale April 2nd. You can find covers for the issue below.