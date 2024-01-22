Nightwing #300 First Look Revealed by DC

DC has released a new look at Nightwing's landmark 300th issue. Dick Grayson has had a storied career at DC, working his way up from Robin, Batman's Boy Wonder, to the crimefighter of Bludhaven known as Nightwing. Of course, you also have to factor in Nightwing's short stint as Batman when Bruce Wayne was lost in time and thought to be dead. After the "Death of the Justice League" and the Dawn of DC, Nightwing has been the standout hero leading the Titans. Nightwing won the Best Continuing Series and Best Cover Artist at the 2023 Eisner Awards, and 2024 is keeping the momentum going this spring with Nightwing #300.

DC released its April 2024 solicitations, which include Nightwing #113, which also holds the legacy numbering of Issue #300. Written by Tom Taylor, Nightwing #300 will have various artists join the scribe for a story that teases something entirely new for Dick Grayson. Fans have seen him as an orphan, as Robin, a Teen Titan, Justice League member, and leader of the Titans. But DC has something else entirely planned for readers in April that the publisher is keeping a secret.

What is Nightwing #300 about?

NIGHTWING #113/LEGACY #300

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by VARIOUS

Backup written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Backup art by HOWARD PORTER

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

1:25 variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/24

Since the 1940's, you've seen him go from acrobat to orphan; from Dick Grayson to Robin; from Robin to Nightwing. You've seen him work alongside the universe's most powerful heroes, against existence's most sinister villains. You have seen Dick Grayson do so many things, but now, in his 300th issue, you will see him…well, you'll just have to pick up the issue and find out. Join us for this legacy 300 milestone!

DC reveals 2024 Free Comic Book Day titles

DC recently unveiled the first details surrounding its books for Free Comic Book Day 2024, which will be available at participating comic book retailers and on DC Universe Infinite on Saturday, May 4th. The centerpiece of this year's offerings is a mysterious issue that will be the prelude to DC's biggest comic event in 2024, and while the title and cover of the "Major Event" Free Comic Book Day issue remain under wraps, the description of the issue does provide a little context of what fans can expect.

DC's Free Comic Book Day offerings for 2024 will also include special previews of the upcoming middle-grade graphic novel Barkham Aslyum and the upcoming young adult graphic novel Barda, as well as a new edition of MAD Magazine.

The covers to Nightwing #113/Legacy #300 can be found below. The issue goes on sale April 16th.