Boruto Cliffhanger Puts Naruto's Life Back in Danger

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's manga series continues with Chapter 6, and it comes with a cliffhanger that makes it clear that even though Naruto has been off the board for some time, he's still very much in danger of being a target.

(SPOILERS) In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6, Boruto pays a return visit to Hidden Leaf Village, following his battle with Code, and the discovery that the Ten-Tails have evolved into more intelligent humanoid forms.

Boruto returns to Hidden Leaf to meet with Sarada and Class Rep Sumire Kakei, two of the only people in the world to remember that Boruto is Naruto's son and not Kawaki. Boruto also returned to give Sarada the hard news that her father, Sasuke, had been turned into a Divine Tree by the new gang of evolved Ten-Tails.

While Boruto is relaying the message, Shikamaru and Ino Yamanaka open a channel of their own to discuss some troubling implications: Shikamaru has come to distrust his memories and believes that Boruto is indeed Naruto's son. Also observing events in Hidden Leaf are Ada, her sadistic little brother Daemon, and Kawaki. Ada's clairvoyant powers allow her to see the entire situation from a god's eye view – and she knows that the Evolved Ten-Tails are not only targeting those with Ohtsutsuki DNA (Boruto, Code), but they are also targeting Ada herself, as well as Naruto – and coming for them soon.

Although Ada can "see" what the Ten-Tails are after, she cannot discern why. However, previous chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex have been providing big clues.

The Evolved Ten-Tails are each developing individual personalities, based on the victims they turned into Divine Trees. The leader, Jura, has stoked his brothers and sisters to access those individual traits to discover their personality – and the target they want to consume. The implication has been clear that the mind and history of each person the Evolved Ten-Tails are based on influences the decision of their respective targets. Jura has the insatiable need to consume Naruto, opening interesting doors of theory about which character from the series he is based on...

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6 makes it clear that Naruto's life is very much in danger – and that Hidden Leaf is therefore in danger too. On scene reminds us that Kawaki is holding Naruto and Himawari in some alternate dimension accessed through his Otsutsuki shrinking powers – and that Naruto's prison is still in in Kawaki's hands. Unfortunately, Mitsuki's obsession with taking down Boruto had him incapacitate Kawaki, leaving him – and subsequently Naruto – vulnerable to attack by the Ten-Tails gang.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is available to read at Shonen Jump.