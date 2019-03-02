DC Rebirth HeroClix Preview: Dawnbreaker, Black Manta, and Raven

The DC Rebirth era of DC Comics is headed to HeroClix.

WizKids Games will release DC Comics HeroClix: DC Rebirth this April. The company has provided ComicBook.com with exclusive previews of three figures from the set.

First up is Raven, a rare figure. She can be played at 65 or 40 points. She has the Teen Titans and Mystics team abilities. Her keywords are Teen Titans, Monster, and Mystical.

Raven has the Titans Reborn trait, which reads: “When Raven is given a MOVE action, after resolutions she can use the Titans team ability at no cost.”

At both point costs her starting click features two specials powers. In her movement slot is Traveling Through My Soul-Self. The power grants raven Phasing/Teleport, Stealth, and Passenger:3, but only to carry characters that share a keyword (with her) regardless of Flight. The power makes her a great taxi for Teen Titans, Monster, and Mystical themed teams.

In her damage slot is Imparting My Soul-Self to Others. The special power grants Raven the use of Perplex, Probability Control, and Support, making her a versatile and efficient support piece. The rest of Ravens’s six or four-click dial includes Stealth, Penetrating/Psychic Blast, Steal Energy, Super Senses, Energy Shield/Deflection, Regeneration, Perplex, and Outwit.

Our next preview is Aquaman’s archenemy, Black Manta. He’s a super rare that costs 75 points to play. He has the Wild Card and his keywords include Injustice League, Legion of Doom, Secret Society of Super-Villains, Suicide Squad, and Pirate.

Black Manta’s dial is five clicks long. He has a trait called The Black Pearl. The trait reads, “POWER: Generate up to 4 water terrain markers within range, each adjacent to at least one other, and at least one marker must be adjacent to Black Manta. When Black Manta is KO’d, remove these markers from the map. // FREE: If BLack Manta occupies water terrain, you may place him into a square of water terrain within 5 squares.”

Black Manta starts with two special powers. His attack power is Devil Ray, which grants him Energy Explosion, Poison, and “When Black Manta hits with a range attack, give each hit character a Poison Dart Marker. When Black Manta uses Poison, characters with Poison Dart markers are considered adjacent.”

His defense power is Adaptive Battle Suit, which grants him Energy Shield/Deflection, Invulnerability, and Willpower. His other powers are Running Shot, Sidestep, Black/Claws/Fangs, Toughness, and Perplex.

Our final preview is of one the DC Rebirth chase figures, each of which is one of the Dark Knights — evil Batmans from alternate realities — from the Dark Nights: Metal event. Here we have The Dawnbreaker, the Batman of Earth -32, the dark reflection of Earth 32, where Batman became a Green Lantern.

The Dawnbreaker can be played at 200 or 75 points. He has the Green Lantern Corps team ability, as well as the Dark Knights, Green Lantern Corps, and Monster keywords.

The Dawnbreaker has Improved Target: Ignores Hindering Terrain and three traits. The first trait is Reckless Disregard for Life, which reads, “Once per turn, when The Dawnbreaker targets and hits a single opposing character with a close attack, after resolutions deal each other character that is adjacent to either The Dawnbreaker or the target 1 penetrating damage. (Includes friendly characters and usually the target.)

The Dawnbreaker’s second trait is We Will Not Hide in the Shadows Anymore. The trait reads, “When The Dawnbreaker occupies clear terrain and is targeted by a range attack, modify defense +1. // When targeted by an opposing character that can use Stealth, modify defense +1. // When Targeted by an opposing character occupying hindering terrain, modify defense +1. (The modifiers stack.)

The Dawnbreaker’s third trait is Nightmare Constructs, which grants Barrier and “Whenever an opposing character generates one or more bystanders, after resolutions you may generate the same bystander(s). These bystanders you generate modify combat values +1 this game and have [MAX 1].

The Dawnbreaker’s dial includes Running Shot, Phasing/Teleport, Penetrating/Psychic Blast, Invincible, Invulnerable, Energy Shield/Deflection, Perplex, and Enhancement.

DC Comics HeroClix: DC Rebirth goes on sale April 3rd. Pre-release events begin March 20th.