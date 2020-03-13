DC's Stargirl Reveals First Look at Season 2 Villain Eclipso

✖

The big bad of DC's Stargirl Season 2 has finally revealed himself. At the end of Stargirl's first season, it was heavily hinted that the DC villain known as Eclipso was being held inside a diamond shard, just waiting to be released in order to wreak havoc on the world once again. Well, ahead of Season 2's summer premiere on The CW, we now have our first look at the villain out of his diamond prison.

On Tuesday morning, TVLine released the first image of Stargirl's Eclipso, played by Arrow alum Nick Tarabay. You can take a look at the new character below.

(Photo: The CW)

Tarabay isn't the only new addition coming to Stargirl in the upcoming second season. The Flash's John Wesley Shipp will be appearing in Season 2 as Jay Garrick.

"It's such a different, darker, scarier threat because the threat is... Cindy is one thing, and she's got the Black Diamond and were obviously going to explore that," Stargirl showrunner Geoff Johns said last year at New York Comic-Con. "But the thing inside is, this entity that's trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity."

"It's going to take a lot to confront it, and it's going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore," Johns continued. "So, I'm excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he's had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we'll see!"

The second season of Stargirl will be released exclusively on The CW, since the DC Universe streaming service is no longer in the TV business.

What do you think of the live-action Eclipso look? Let us know in the comments!