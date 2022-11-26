DC Studios Co-Head James Gunn Reveals If He's Attending Major Upcoming Convention

James Gunn's latest project, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, is now streaming on Disney+, and his next Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theatres next year. However, these will likely be his last projects with Marvel now that he has taken on a bigger role with DC. Gunn, who previously helmed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC, has been tapped with Peter Safran to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. Needless to say, Gunn is pretty busy these days, so it's no surprise to learn he won't be attending one of his favorite events.

"@JamesGunn Boss are you attending CCXP Event in Brazil To Present DC Studios 2023 Slate !?," @Eyegun007 asked on Twitter. "I will miss my friends at #CCXP22 this year – one of my favorite places in the world. But I am sadly too busy finishing putting together the DC slate as well as finishing #GotGVol3. I miss you guys & hope you have the best time ever! 🇧🇷❤️," Gunn replied. You can check out his post below:

Will Someone Die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Gunn previously confirmed that Vol. 3 will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end, but there's currently no official word on who isn't making it out of the movie alive. However, Gunn has teased that the film will be an emotional one for Rocket.

"[The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special] is also very, very different than Volume 3 because Volume 3 is a really a very emotional movie," Gunn explained. "And it tells this story about Rocket and where he came from and where he's going, and how that ties into everybody else, and the end of this iteration of The Guardians." He continued, "So, doing this goofy thing like once every four days, and then going and shooting four days of Guardians Vol. 3, and then going back, it almost created a lot of whiplash. But it was also almost like The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special days were like snow days, you know? Those were the... that was recess. That was fun!"

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released in theatres on May 23, 2023.