James Gunn Won’t Reveal New Suicide Squad Details for a Long, Long Time

James Gunn started quite a stir on social media this week when the full cast of The Suicide Squad came to light. Now, the director is warning fans not to believe everything they see about which actors are going to play which characters in the upcoming movie. Gunn is always trying to be as open as possible with people on Twitter. When one asked about it on Twitter, he hopped at the chance to set the record straight.

You can see the entire tweet below, but Gunn is clearly pointing to some of the earliest reports about which actors are taking on which roles in his reply. This is going to be an obsession for fans of the film as there are so many high-profile people attached to the project, and how disposable each of these characters are being marketed as. Movie-goers will have to wait and see how it all unfolds.

Some characters will get out. Some already have (although some reported on, including from reputable sources, have been very wrong). But, in all honesty, I don’t know if we’ll officially release character info for a long long while to come. https://t.co/xvL3jQYfZc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 14, 2019

David Dasmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling NG, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alica Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Michael Rooker were all listed on Gunn’s tweet with all the cast

DC Comics and Warner Brothers are getting ready for production on the film. Atlanta will be the first stop for the cast as everyone gets together to begin filming. Comicbook.com reported that The Suicide Squad will begin shooting in Georgia for three months and then head to Panama for another month. The script is primed for an international adventure this time around.

Suicide Squad is unique among DC Comics movies, although the upcoming Joker will also be disconnected from other DC films. The continuity isn’t much of a big deal in these films as characters can change actors with little effect on other films. Peter Safran talked about these challenges in an earlier interview. “I think that is the goal. It is giving heroes their time to shine and not feeling like you have to shoehorn in some universal connection amongst them all. The studio’s been incredibly supportive and DC’s been supportive about saying, ‘Take the time that you need to introduce these characters in the right way and tell the stories that audiences want to see with these characters.’”

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is making a stop on the other side of the comic book universe with The Suicide Squad before heading back to Marvel to finish his trilogy with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021.