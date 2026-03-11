7 Best Wonder Woman Supporting Characters, Ranked by Importance

Wonder Woman is one of the three pillars of the DC Universe. She’s the very embodiment of truth and compassion in the face of darkness, choosing to heal rather than hurt while never looking away from all the pain that’s been caused. She might not be as popular as her other Trinity companions, Batman and Superman, but she more than deserves every bit of adoration she gets. She’s inspired countless heroes, villains, and civilians across decades of storytelling, but not even a demigoddess can do everything alone. Wonder Woman would be the first to heap praise onto her many incredible companions, and we’re going to follow her example.

Today, we’re going to take a look at the seven most important supporting characters and cast members from Wonder Woman’s storied mythos. All of these characters are essential to Diana’s growth and adventures. Still, only one can truly be most important, so we’re going to judge everyone based on how much Wonder Woman’s lore would change without them present. Being low on this list doesn’t mean someone isn’t important, either, as seventh place here still beat out dozens of other beloved characters. So, with all that said, let’s wrestle with Wonder Woman’s wayward well-wishers.

7) Cassie Sandsmark

As Wonder Woman’s second sidekick and one of the Wonder Girls, Cassie has proven herself to be essential more than her fair share of times. She revived the Wonder Girl identity for the modern era after Donna left it behind and helped connect Diana to the new generation of sidekicks and heroes. Cassie served as the leader of both Young Justice and Teen Titans, but her contributions to Wonder Woman’s stories showed her acting as the tie between the Amazons and Man’s World. She was Wonder Woman’s first sidekick who was born and raised outside of Themyscira, letting her bridge those gaps like nobody could before her.

6) Nubia

Nubia is a very interesting character, having changed a lot over the years. Originally, she was Diana’s older twin, stolen at birth by Ares to be his champion. In later continuities, she was reimagined as the final Amazon born of the Well of Souls before it closed itself off. In every story, she would grow extremely close with Diana, acting as one of her best-trusted allies and most staunch supporters. She was chosen to be the Amazonian Queen after Hippolyta ascended to godhood, and she remains the ultimate showcase of Amazonian peace and strength. Importantly, Nubia was also DC’s first black superheroine, predating Bumblebee by three years, which only makes her all the more important to the company’s development.

5) Phillipus

Phillipus is the second in command for the Amazons, serving directly under Hippolyta and later Nubia. She is Wonder Woman’s most trusted adviser, having trained her in many of her own skills when the princess was just a girl. While the exact training varies, Pillipus is seen as one of the Amazons’ greatest and wisest warriors, making her indispensable in just about every capacity. Without Phillipus to inspire and corral the warrior sisters, they would never unite as they do. She’s overseen their growth as a society since the very beginning, after all. She’s the backbone of Themyscira. She’s also Hippolyta’s lover, meaning she acted as a second mother to Diana. Pillipus is an underappreciated cornerstone to every Amazon, and she deserves her props.

4) Donna Troy

3) Etta Candy

If there was anyone who could take the title of Wonder Woman’s best friend, it would be Etta Candy. Etta embodies how Wonder Woman has evolved over the years, and how she used to be. With her original introduction, Etta was a sorority girl Diana befriended who went on adventures with her, later joining the military and tying into Wonder Woman’s connections with them. Etta was Wonder Woman’s first female friend outside of Themyscira, showing her what womanhood looked like in Man’s World. She has always been a mirror to Diana, showing a different but equally important side of femininity, with that role evolving as society has developed. Etta is vitally important to Wonder Woman’s message for women everywhere.

2) Steve Trevor

Steve Trevor is Wonder Woman’s number one love interest, and even when he’s not that, he’s the inciting incident for her superhero career. His plane crash-landing on Paradise Island changed the course of his and Diana’s lives forever, spurring her to leave for Man’s World and take up the title of Wonder Woman. Steve has always been a constant in Diana’s life, serving as the bridge between her and the wider world. He’s the first person Wonder Woman saved, and the one who believes in her more than anyone else. Steve is Diana’s Lois Lane, being the person who always has her back, and the suitor-in-distress that she must rescue, more often than not. Without Steve, we wouldn’t have Wonder Woman.

1) Hippolyta

If there is one person more important than the first person Wonder Woman saved, it is her mother. Hippolyta is the living embodiment of the theme of motherhood, which is baked into every facet of Wonder Woman’s DNA. She sculpted her daughter from clay, her love so powerful that the goddesses breathed life into her. Hippolyta raised Diana to be the fearless, compassionate warrior of peace that we know today. She is the original Amazonian Queen, having established their peaceful society that places the value of mercy so much higher than vengeance. Steve Trevor might have brought Wonder Woman to Man’s World, but Hippolyta is the reason she exists at all. She inspired her daughter to be a hero, and even became one herself along the way.

