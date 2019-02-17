‘DC Super Hero Girls’ Trailer Reveals Premiere Date on Cartoon Network

After being teased in theaters alongside Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, DC Comics and Warner Bros. Animation have finally unveiled the first trailer for their new DC Super Hero Girls series.

Not only did the first trailer promise more humor, heart, and heroics, but it also revealed the series will premiere on Cartoon Network on March 8th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Super Hero Girls is an ever expanding line, with a series of animated movies and LEGO shorts accompanied by a series of products including action figures and apparel. The movies have skewed toward a younger demographic, while the new series appears to be capturing the same tone as the popular Teen Titans GO!

While we don’t know much about the new series, Cartoon Network did reveal a synopsis for the series that was released last year alongside the announcement. Check it out below:

“The world may know them as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl, but not-so-typical teenagers Diana, Kara and Barbara, alongside their Super Hero friends have much more to deal with than just protecting the citizens of Metropolis from some of the most sinister school-aged Super-Villains of the DC Universe. After all, being teens is tough enough, what with school, friends, family and the chaos that comes with managing a social life. But add super powers and a secret identity to the mix, and things can get a lot more complicated.

“Sure, gal pals Bumblebee, Zatanna and Green Lantern Jessica Cruz are always there to lend an ear, a shoulder to cry on, and a fist to punch with, but what happens when Diana and her favorite study buddy and fencing partner, Tatsu, can’t agree on how to dole out justice as Wonder Woman and Katana? Or when Barbara finds out her Gotham-Con bestie is teen-fiend Harley Quinn? Along with all their friends, foes and frenemies, this squad of super teens navigates the unique growing pains that come when you’re a teenager trying to fight the battles of the world and the battles of growing up at the same time.”

DC Super Hero Girls premieres on Cartoon Network on March 8th.