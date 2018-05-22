‘DC Superhero Girls’ Reboot From ‘My Little Pony’ Creator First Look Revealed

DC Entertainment has released the first look for My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic creator Lauren Faust’s rebooted DC Super Hero Girls Cartoon Network television series.

The image reveals the new designs for Zatanna, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz, Bumblebee, and Batgirl.

Take a look at said image below:

This is Faust’s second project for DC Entertainment. She previously created the Super Best Friends Forever shorts — featuring Supergirl, Batgirl, and Wonder Girl — for Cartoon Network’s DC Nation animation block. The new DC Super Hero Girls television series is a spiritual successor to those popular shorts, replacing Wonder Girl with Wonder Woman and expanding the cast to include the core group shown here as well as new takes on Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Katana, Frost, Catwoman, and other characters.

Here’s the official description for the new television series:

“The world may know them as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl, but not-so-typical teenagers Diana, Kara and Barbara, alongside their Super Hero friends have much more to deal with than just protecting the citizens of Metropolis from some of the most sinister school-aged Super-Villains of the DC Universe. After all, being teens is tough enough, what with school, friends, family and the chaos that comes with managing a social life. But add super powers and a secret identity to the mix, and things can get a lot more complicated.

Sure, gal pals Bumblebee, Zatanna and Green Lantern Jessica Cruz are always there to lend an ear, a shoulder to cry on, and a fist to punch with, but what happens when Diana and her favorite study buddy and fencing partner, Tatsu, can’t agree on how to dole out justice as Wonder Woman and Katana? Or when Barbara finds out her Gotham-Con bestie is teen-fiend Harley Quinn? Along with all their friends, foes and frenemies, this squad of super teens navigates the unique growing pains that come when you’re a teenager trying to fight the battles of the world and the battles of growing up at the same time.”

More details about the series will likely be revealed in the coming months, especially with San Diego Comic-Con right around the corner.

What do you think of Lauren Faust’s rebooted DC Super Hero Girls designs? Let us know in the comments!