James Gunn Breaks Silence on Superman: Legacy Casting Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific

The ball is officially rolling on James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, a new film that is poised to showcase a new era of the larger DC universe. After David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were recently cast as Legacy's Clark Kent and Lois Lane, there has been a lot of excitement around who could join them — and on Tuesday, fans got an answer that they definitely weren't expecting. Vanity Fair confirmed that three notable DC heroes will be making an appearance in Legacy: Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern. The possibility that Gunn could fold such unexpected names into Legacy definitely left the Internet in shock, and in a new tweet on Tuesday, Gunn confirmed the news.

"True. Welcome to the cast of Superman: Legacy: @NathanFillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, @isabelamerced as Hawkgirl, and @iamedigathegi as Mister Terrific," Gunn's tweet reads.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Superman: Legacy is set to debut exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.