Cocaine Bear's O'Shea Jackson Jr. Says He Auditioned for Superman: Legacy Role

The ensemble cast of Superman: Legacy is beginning to take shape, laying the groundwork for James Gunn's newest DC epic. Fans are definitely excited to see which actors are — or were close to — starring in the DC Universe film, and it sounds like O'Shea Jackson Jr. was briefly among them. Over the weekend, Jackson, whose work includes Cocaine Bear and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi took to Twitter to retweet recent reports that singer Madison Beer had auditioned for a role in Legacy but didn't get the part, revealing that he had the "same" experience.

It is unclear at this point which role in Legacy Jackson might have read for, whether it is the already-cast Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific (who will be played by Edi Gathegi) or a whole new character entirely.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

When Will Superman: Legacy Be Released?

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025 — a date that has a special emotional significance for Gunn.

"My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry," Gunn wrote when announcing that he was directing the film. "I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes. So I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter). Just because I write something doesn't mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I'm incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpandAway"

