Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Teases More Casting Announcements With a Catch

There's already a lot of hype around Superman: Legacy, the film that is going to kick off a new era of storytelling for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe. Legacy is currently expected to debut in theaters in 2025, and a few members of the film's ensemble cast were confirmed just prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in July. According to Gunn, who is also writing and directing the film, those updates are far from over. In a recent post on Threads, Gunn confirmed that more casting announcements for Superman: Legacy are on the way, and will be announced once the actors' strike is over.

(Photo: James Gunn / Threads)

Who Is in the Cast of Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"I'm gobsmacked," Carrigan revealed in a recent interview with Deadline. "I think it's just such an exciting new chapter, and such an exciting new chapter for DC. I think this movie has the potential to just really knock everyone's socks off, and with James Gun at the helm, I think it's just going to be so much fun."

"I'm thrilled to be a part of it. I'm honored to be playing this part, and I'm playing a hero," Carrigan continued. "So, on top of everything, that's pretty rad."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

When Will Superman: Legacy Be Released?

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025 — a date that has a special emotional significance for Gunn.

"My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry," Gunn wrote when announcing that he was directing the film. "I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes. So I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter). Just because I write something doesn't mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I'm incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpandAway"

