DC Films Now Mentioned on Warner Bros. Website

Warner Bros.’ DC Comics-inspired films have undergone plenty of new developments over the past few months, and it looks like some of it has gotten more official.

DC fans recently noticed a new edit that was made to the “About the Studio” section of Warner Bros.‘ website. Under the bio for Walter Hamada, it mentions that he is officially the President of “DC-Based Film Production”, something that previously wasn’t listed on the website. You can view the beginning of Hamada’s bio below.

“Walter Hamada is President, DC-Based Film Production, Warner Bros. Pictures. In this role, he oversees WBP’s slate of films based on Super Heroes and Super-Villains from DC, as well as titles based on other characters and stories also licensed from DC, including its Vertigo and MAD Magazine imprints. Hamada draws upon resources from across both WBP and New Line Cinema and works closely with Geoff Johns, President and Chief Creative Officer, DC Entertainment.”

Even though Hamada has been appointed in the role since January, this act of making things a tiny bit more official – and giving the DC Films side of things a name – is sure to make some fans happy.

The behind-the-scenes details of DC Films – also known by the fan moniker of the DC Extended Universe – have (somewhat unjustly) been under a microscope in the nerd world. Even with an ever-growing number of potential films in development, and some still managing to be cynical about Batman vs. Superman and Justice League, it sounds like things might currently be ironed out.

“Some of the stuff is true, some of it isn’t true,” Johns said in an interview last year. “When we talk about things or we’re making deals for people to develop scripts or whatever, sometimes, things leak; sometimes, things are misreported, and it’s frustrating. Because we do wanna go out there and talk about what our strategy is, and this stuff just muddies the water. There’s a lot of internal conversations going on about, How do we help kind of clean that up a bit?”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.