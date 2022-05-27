DC's Harley Quinn Gets Weekly Comic Event

✖

As part of their solicitations for DC's August releases, the company revealed plans for a weekly Harley Quinn storyline from series writer Stephanie Phillips and artists Georges Duarte and Simone Buonfantino. The solicitations reveal that the story will run through four issues of the monthly comic -- Harley Quinn #18-21 -- and conclude in Harley Quinn 2022 Annual #1. The story will take Task Force XX to deep space, giving the street-level antihero a truly cosmic adventure that blows up the scope and scale of her monthly.

This stands shoulder to shoulder with the Batman: One Bad Day and Dark Crisis events, transforming DC's product line into a bonanza of "event" books in August. Summer comics events are getting bigger and zanier.

You can see the solicitation text for the issues below.

HARLEY QUINN #18

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by GEORGES DUARTE

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by ROSE BESCH

Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

One small step for the Gotham villains, one giant leap for clown-kind! That's right…this fashionably vocal clown is headed to space. Turns out there's some old experiment left in the JLA moon base, and Luke Fox has put together a team of former villains to help clean up the mess. Sendin' a buncha villains to the moon…? What could go right? Join me, Killer Frost, Bronze Tiger, Solomon Grundy, and more as we learn to moonwalk and put the X in Task Force XX!

HARLEY QUINN #19

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by GEORGES DUARTE

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by JIMBOBOX

Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/9/22

Clown's log, stardate 2022. Our mission is going perfectly, as long as you ignore that missile that the U.S. military launched at our spacecraft; the mysterious, unknown creature running wild on the JLA moon base; and Solomon Grundy losing his lunch all over Bronze Tiger. So, other than all that…things are great! So, hey, this Harley Quinn event sure is rocketing forward! Space puns, dead ahead!

HARLEY QUINN #20

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by GEORGES DUARTE

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/16/22

I went to the moon to eat cheese and fight aliens…and I'm all outta cheese. Actually, there wasn't any cheese. I think that's a myth…but aliens, hooo boy, do we have aliens! Horace Reginald Giger would be proud! What? No…I'm positive that's what "H.R." stands for. Anyway, this alien-monster-thing might not get a chance to devour Task Force XX, because we're probably gonna kill each other first. What'd you expect, sendin' a buncha angry villains to space without any cheese? I warned ya! The Harley Quinn and Task Force XX space event you've always needed continues here. Cheese not included.

HARLEY QUINN #21

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by SIMONE BUONFANTINO

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU

Swimsuit variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/23/22

Nuke it from orbit…is what we shoulda done to this whole entire moon. Who needs a moon anyway? I blame Luke Fox for sending a team of villains into space to fight a horrific alien monster in the first place. Obviously, that was just never going to work out well. Has Luke ever seen a sci-fi movie? And now you're expectin' me to save Earth with just my super-awesome-mallet-of-alien-skull-crashing-madness™? Okay, you asked for it…

HARLEY QUINN 2022 ANNUAL #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by SIMONE BUONFANTINO and others

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/30/22

Do you know what ol' Grandma Quinzel used to say? "Live long and fight alien monsters to save Earth!" She was full of wisdom like that. And only Task Force XX can save our little blue marble from suffering a full-scale alien takeover! Not all of us are going to survive, but at least we'll look really good dying thanks to Luke Fox providin' some new gear. Tune in for the final installment of Harley Quinn's Task Force XX Space Extravaganza, plus the start of a new status quo for Harley Quinn!