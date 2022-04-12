Renew Legends of Tomorrow Is Trending as DC Fans Rally to Save The Show

It’s getting to that time of year when TV shows start getting renewed an cancelled with production needing to start very soon for a fall premiere, especially for shows that air on The CW and have 20+ episodes. The network has already given early renewals to the likes of The Flash for season 9, Superman & Lois for a season 3, Riverdale for a season 7, and others for even more episodes to air in the fall. Not everything was given a renewal though, and not even all of the DC shows were given an immediate renewal as both Batwoman, DC’s Stargirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow await their fate.

Fans of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow have long been among the most vocal of the “Arrow-verse” titles that air on the Network and with no official renewal decision made have taken to a social media campaign to insure its renewal. Near daily hashtag exercises about the series are being concocted to spotlight why fans love the show so much and what their favorite moments have been. Today’s slew of tweets were so plentiful that #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow began to trend on Twitter. You can check out some of them below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW Network said in a statement when renewing the other shows. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

All 13 episodes of Season 7 of, are now available to stream on Netflix.

Season 8!!

https://twitter.com/amessofacc_/status/1513967165552136198

PLEASE

https://twitter.com/yolunacita/status/1513962472612499464

One of the few comic book shows…

https://twitter.com/JaesLiving/status/1513966883204218884

I will give up on the Arrowverse

https://twitter.com/BadJokeMelvin/status/1513968734892830723

Beebo

https://twitter.com/Mike30000/status/1513969323940798464?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

That’s it

https://twitter.com/DirectorSharpes/status/1513969346468581384

#RenewLegendsOfTomorrow

https://twitter.com/drhickmanzx/status/1513969542959144960

one of my favorites

https://twitter.com/DirectorSharpes/status/1513972046195302404

Does it deserve to be renewed?

https://twitter.com/Gon_Din/status/1513972608013946884

Please