The CW Renews The Flash, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and More For 2022-2023 Season

The fate of some of The CW’s current shows has officially been decided. On Tuesday, the network announced that it will be renewing seven of its existing shows — All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, and Walker — for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. This means that audience will soon be treated to Season 9 of The Flash, Season 7 of Riverdale, Season 5 of All American, Season 4 of Nancy Drew, and Season 3 of Kung Fu, Walker, and Superman & Lois.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW Network said in a statement. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment, this leaves the fate of a number of the network’s additional shows unknown, as renewals have not yet been given to veteran shows DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Charmed, Batwoman, DC’s Stargirl, In the Dark, Dynasty, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico, as well as freshmen series Naomi, 4400, All American: Homecoming. The network also has a number of pilots and other projects in development, including the potential new DC series Gotham Knights, the Walker prequel series Walker: Independence, and the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters. Decisions on these projects are expected to be made closer to the network’s Upfronts presentation later this spring.

Fans had been speculating about the fate of The CW’s existing programming, especially given the network’s rumored sale to Nextstar, and the fact that the network typically hands out its first batch of renewals much earlier in the year. Reports had begun to swirl around some of the shows’ potential futures, particularly with The Flash star Grant Gustin reportedly renewing his contract and negotiating a higher salary for future episodes.

“The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped,” Gustin explained while appearing on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast in 2020. “We don’t know when we’re back, and I don’t know when we’re going to continue the renegotiation talks.”

What do you think of The CW renewing seven of its veteran shows? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!