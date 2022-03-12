DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s Latest Season Is Now on Netflix

It is always a wild ride for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, but Season 7 of the fan favorite The CW series took the time traveling heroes on a journey like no other. After being stranded in the past when the Waverider was blown up at the end of Season 6, the heroes had to not only find a way to make it back to being able to time travel but faced some major surprises along the way — including a human form of beloved Waverider A.I. Gideon and a surprising foe ultimately responsible for their predicament in the first place. Throw in the surprise introduction of Booster Gold at season’s end and Season 7 may be the wildest round of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow yet and now, you can watch the full season on Netflix.

All 13 episodes of Season 7 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, as well the complete previous six seasons, are now available to stream on Netflix. You can check out the official Season 7 synopsis for yourself below.

“After saving 1925 Earth from an alien invasion (and getting married!), Legends co-captains Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) think they and their beloved crew can finally go home and relax. Too bad their time travel ship, the Waverider, gets blown up by a second Waverider…meaning the Legends are now trapped in 1925 Odessa, Texas! The Only way to get home, and get payback on their mysterious new enemy, is to journey to New York City and find the forefather of time travel, Welsh inventor Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan). But with no Waverider, no way of knowing how they’re impacting the timeline, and a time traveling foe hunting them, this will be the toughest mission yet for the Legends. The team includes: a historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); a former Queen of Hell turned rookie witch Astra Logue (Olivia Swann); the gun totin’ empath Spooner Cruz (Lisseth Chavez), the warlock-in-training who’s secretly an alien, Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman); and the brother-sister air-totem-wielding duo, Zari Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian). Along the way, they pick up a familiar but shocking new teammate: a real-life, human Gideon (Amy Pemberton), whose knowledge of the timeline may be the key to solving all of the Legends’ problems.”

As was noted previously, Season 7 is a wild ride, and the description only scratches the surface. The season also sees the introduction of Booster Gold (Donald Faison), something fans of the character and series had been hoping for almost since the series’ debut.

“His name has come up I feel like every single season, as far back as I can remember,” series showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com. “And it seems maybe the one time that we didn’t expect him was the one time he landed in our laps. I’m forever grateful for DC and for [DC’s creative director for TV] Kim Roberto, who is covering our show. We were not expecting it. I don’t know how those things work. I don’t know what goes on. DC is a fancy, shiny building; I feel guilty even stepping into the fancy lobby. So, I don’t know what happens in there. I just know that someone in there, we owe a giant fruit basket.”

All seven seasons of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are now streaming on Netflix. The series has not yet been renewed for Season 8, so keep checking with ComicBook.com for updates on that front!