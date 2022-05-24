DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Teases Theme for Season 3

✖

Last season on DC's Stargirl, fans saw the Brec Bassinger-starring series take on a horror movie tone as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Bassinger) and her friends in the new Justice Society of America took on the terrifying entity, Eclipso. Now, Bassinger has revealed the theme for Season 3, subtitled "Frenemies", and it turns out the series is taking on a murder mystery. At The CW upfronts last week, Bassinger teased the theme and how it plays into the idea of heroes and villains living side by side.

"You know what, I'm just gonna say it," Bassinger told TV Line. "Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is."

The idea of evil and good living in a town together is quite literal for Season 3. The end of Season 2 revealed that the Crocks — Larry "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski) — revealed that they would be living next door to the Whitmore-Dugans. On top of that, the end of Season 2 also saw Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy) team up with Courtney to help take down Eclipso and it seems that the villainous teen wants to be part of the JSA going forward.

Of course, the villains and heroes of it all won't be the only challenge in Season 3. Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) turned out to be alive and now that he's back in the picture, it will be interesting to see how Starman and Stargirl coexist. After all, there is only one Cosmic Staff.

DC's Stargirl will also be occupying a new time slot, in a sense, when it returns for Season 3. The first two seasons of the series were both summer releases, but Season 3 will debut on Wednesday nights this fall. More than that, it will be the only DC superhero show airing this fall. Both The Flash and Superman & Lois won't debut until midseason and Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow were cancelled earlier this year.

"We're staying in the superhero business," The CW chairman CEO Mark Pedowitz said. "We're not as robust as we were, but we're still there… We plan to stay in that business."

DC's Stargirl will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, ahead of new episodes of Kung Fu in the fall.