DC's Stargirl Season 2 Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released photos for the Season 2 premiere of DC's Stargirl, "Summer School: Chapter 1". The episode is set to debut on Tuesday, August 10. At this time, a synopsis for the episode has not yet been released, but we do know that the upcoming second season of the series will see Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her heroic friends of the new Justice Society of America dealing with what comes next having defeated the Injustice Society at the end of Season 1, something that apparently includes the heroes doing some time in summer school as the episode title implies.

From what we see in the photos, it looks like the season premiere will also touch upon what's going on with two of the kids of ISA members, specifically Artemis Crock (Stella Smith), the daughter of Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski) and Lawrence "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone), son of Jordan Mahkent/Icicle (Neil Jackson). The episode appears to be set to also follow up on the surprise that Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) might still be alive, though if the mysterious man claiming to be Sylvester is the real deal remains to be seen.

Season 2 marks the first season that DC's Stargirl will be entirely on The CW. The series debuted last year on DC Universe and was then broadcast one day later on The CW, but with DC Universe having given way to HBO Max, DC's Stargirl shifted entirely to The CW, a move that some fans worried meant would see a change in how the show was made, but series creator and executive producer Geoff Johns insisted last year that that won't be the case.

"Listen, we have an amazing team, an amazing cast, amazing writers, and we’re going to deliver the best show possible," Johns told TV Line last summer, adding that the show will remain in Atlanta. "Our goal is to deliver a show that is cinematic and different than all the other shows and is of the utmost quality, and we have a lot of talented people to do that. The pacing, the tone, the world… we’ve already established that, and we have the best VFX house [in Zoic]; they’re not going anywhere."

DC's Stargirl season 2 premieres Tuesday, August 10 at 8/7c on The CW.