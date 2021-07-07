New DC's Stargirl Season 2 Photos Tease Friends and Foes
DC's Stargirl will return for its second season in August and when we next check-in with Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her heroic friends, we'll find them dealing with what it means to be teen superheroes having defeated the Injustice Society at the end of Season 1. But the young heroes will have new challenges and potentially some new friends in the upcoming second season - as well as will face some old foes and now new photos Season 2, subtitled "Summer School", are giving fans a fresh look at what's to come.
Shared by TV Line, these photos are our first real look at the second season of The CW series after the trailer released last month. The photos give us our best look yet at Green Lantern Alan Scott's daughter, identified here as Jenny (played by Ysa Penarejo) as well as Richard Swift/The Shade (played by Jonathan Cake). The outlet also offers up a few additional details about the season. It seems that Joel McHale's character, who is presumed to be Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, will return in the Season 2 premiere while Pat (Luke Wilson) will catch the JSA up on a bit of the history of the original JSA, specifically revealing some of the more unpleasant aspects of the team's history. The Shade reportedly will make his first stop at Barbara's (Amy Smart) office at American Dream. Meanwhile, Jenny, who comes to Blue Valley by way of a group home in Milwaukee, may not get off on quite the right foot with Courtney.
While not pictured, Season 2 of DC's Stargirl will also see the arrival of Eclipso. The character was teased as a major villain for Season 3 at the end of Season 1 when Cindy Burman (Meg Delacy) located the Black Diamond Eclipso has been trapped in.
"It's such a different, darker, scarier threat because the threat is... Cindy is one thing, and she's got the Black Diamond and were obviously going to explore that," DC's Stargirl showrunner Geoff Johns said last year at New York Comic-Con. "But the thing inside is, this entity that's trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity."
"It's going to take a lot to confront it, and it's going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore," Johns continued. "So, I'm excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he's had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we'll see!"
DC's Stargirl season 2 premieres Tuesday, August 10 on The CW.