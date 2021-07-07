New DC's Stargirl Season 2 Photos Tease Friends and Foes

DC's Stargirl will return for its second season in August and when we next check-in with Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her heroic friends, we'll find them dealing with what it means to be teen superheroes having defeated the Injustice Society at the end of Season 1. But the young heroes will have new challenges and potentially some new friends in the upcoming second season - as well as will face some old foes and now new photos Season 2, subtitled "Summer School", are giving fans a fresh look at what's to come.

Shared by TV Line, these photos are our first real look at the second season of The CW series after the trailer released last month. The photos give us our best look yet at Green Lantern Alan Scott's daughter, identified here as Jenny (played by Ysa Penarejo) as well as Richard Swift/The Shade (played by Jonathan Cake). The outlet also offers up a few additional details about the season. It seems that Joel McHale's character, who is presumed to be Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, will return in the Season 2 premiere while Pat (Luke Wilson) will catch the JSA up on a bit of the history of the original JSA, specifically revealing some of the more unpleasant aspects of the team's history. The Shade reportedly will make his first stop at Barbara's (Amy Smart) office at American Dream. Meanwhile, Jenny, who comes to Blue Valley by way of a group home in Milwaukee, may not get off on quite the right foot with Courtney.