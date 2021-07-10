DC's Stargirl Season 2 Character Posters Released

The CW has released new character posters for the upcoming second season of DC's Stargirl. The new season debuts in August. The posters feature each of the members of the new Justice Society of America (JSA) that we got to know in Season 1 of the DC Comics-inspired series, as well as Courtney Whitmore's (Brec Basinger) family, her nemesis Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy), and her would-be love interest, Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone). Not pictured are any of the new characters we will see make their debut in Season 2, though recently released photos have given us first looks at Green Lantern Alan Scott's daughter Jenny (Ysa Penarejo) and one of the season's major antagonists, Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake).

The second season of DC's Stargirl is set to be darker and scarier than the first, due largely in part to the major threat that the JSA will face. It was teased in the Season 1 finale that Eclipso is coming when Cindy located the Black Diamond that Eclipso has been trapped in. If you look carefully at Cindy's poster, it appears that she might even be wearing that diamond around her neck, something that probably doesn't bode well for Courtney or the JSA.

"It's such a different, darker, scarier threat because the threat is... Cindy is one thing, and she's got the Black Diamond and were obviously going to explore that," Stargirl showrunner Geoff Johns said last year at New York Comic-Con. "But the thing inside is, this entity that's trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity."

"It's going to take a lot to confront it, and it's going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore," Johns continued. "So, I'm excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he's had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we'll see!"

Read on for the new character posters below!

DC's Stargirl Season 2 premieres Tuesday, August 10 on The CW.