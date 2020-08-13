Stargirl Showrunner Geoff Johns Confirms Series Won't Be Changed Despite The CW Move

✖

The first season of Stargirl just wrapped up a heartfelt and action-packed adventure on The CW and DC Universe, and the series will undergo some major changes when it returns for Season 2 next year. Stargirl is leaving the DC Universe streaming behind, as parent company WarnerMedia shifts its focus to the newly launched HBO Max, and the show will instead air exclusively on The CW moving forward. Fans wondered if that meant the show would receive a smaller budget or move shooting locations from Atlanta to Vancouver, but apparently that won't be the case and fans should expect the same level of quality from the first season.

Series creator and executive producer Geoff Johns recently spoke about changes for Stargirl Season 2, explaining that they will offer more of what fans have come to expect from the surprising superhero show.

"Listen, we have an amazing team, an amazing cast, amazing writers, and we’re going to deliver the best show possible," Johns told TV Line, adding that the show will remain in Atlanta. "Our goal is to deliver a show that is cinematic and different than all the other shows and is of the utmost quality, and we have a lot of talented people to do that. The pacing, the tone, the world… we’ve already established that, and we have the best VFX house [in Zoic]; they’re not going anywhere."

Many programs on The CW film in Vancouver, including Arrowverse shows like The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and the upcoming Superman & Lois Lane. However there are a few that also film in Atlanta with Stargirl, including Black Lightning and Legacies. But there is also a precedent for CW to transfer productions to Vancouver, which is what happened when Supergirl moved from CBS to The CW and the show's cast and crew stopped filming in Los Angeles.

Johns confirmed Stargirl's budget would be smaller for Season 2 but confirmed that most of the costs for the first chunk of episodes were dedicated to "startup" investments.

"Startup costs are always the most expensive, obviously — the building and testing, and a lot of that we’ve already done," Johns said. "We have some new things to get into, which is exciting, but we wouldn’t do Season 2 if we didn’t think we could make it as good as Season 1, but different. We’re going to explore different story, different thematics, different avenues for the characters. We’re all working incredibly hard on this because we’re so proud of Season 1, and we want Season 2 to be even better. That’s our goal, nothing less."

All episodes of Stargirl Season 1 are now streaming on DC Universe and The CW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.