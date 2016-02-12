Deadpool Trending as Marvel and DC Fans Joke About Atom Smasher's Costume Similarities

Black Adam's big trailer has people tweeting about Deadpool after Atom Smasher made an appearance. During the clip, you see the DC Comics hero in a big group fight with the JSA. However, a lot of comic book movie fans think that his costume looks a lot like the Merc With A Mouth. Atom Smasher shouldn't feel too bad as most heroes with a red bodysuit get compared to Deadpool. Obviously, with a trailer of this magnitude there was bound to be some social media chatter. Also fanning the flames is the fact that some of the other JSA heroes are relatively well-known like Hawkman and Doctor Fate. (The response to those two online has been nothing short of overwhelmingly positive.) So, the Deadpool jokes will probably continue until more footage makes its way out. Check out some of the joking down below.

Producer Hiram Garcia says that Black Adam is in the big leagues with Superman as far as power level goes. "The big screen version of him is he's very true to the comic books," Garcia explained. "He is very, very powerful. I mean, however class tier you want to put it, but he's like... what did you say, plus 100 tons easy. You know what I'm saying? He's Superman level powers for sure, with a magic aspect to it. Super speed, electricity, extremely invulnerable, the whole thing. He's the full gamut like you would see in the comic books and he is a presence that when it comes into the DC universe, he gets everyone's attention."

Did DC just paint the Deadpool mask blue 💀 pic.twitter.com/7y8Kf13P2g — DriiftyFilm 💯 (@driiftyfilm) June 9, 2022

What do you think of Atom Smasher's look? Let us know down in the comments!