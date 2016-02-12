Deadpool Trending as Marvel and DC Fans Joke About Atom Smasher's Costume Similarities
Black Adam's big trailer has people tweeting about Deadpool after Atom Smasher made an appearance. During the clip, you see the DC Comics hero in a big group fight with the JSA. However, a lot of comic book movie fans think that his costume looks a lot like the Merc With A Mouth. Atom Smasher shouldn't feel too bad as most heroes with a red bodysuit get compared to Deadpool. Obviously, with a trailer of this magnitude there was bound to be some social media chatter. Also fanning the flames is the fact that some of the other JSA heroes are relatively well-known like Hawkman and Doctor Fate. (The response to those two online has been nothing short of overwhelmingly positive.) So, the Deadpool jokes will probably continue until more footage makes its way out. Check out some of the joking down below.
Producer Hiram Garcia says that Black Adam is in the big leagues with Superman as far as power level goes. "The big screen version of him is he's very true to the comic books," Garcia explained. "He is very, very powerful. I mean, however class tier you want to put it, but he's like... what did you say, plus 100 tons easy. You know what I'm saying? He's Superman level powers for sure, with a magic aspect to it. Super speed, electricity, extremely invulnerable, the whole thing. He's the full gamut like you would see in the comic books and he is a presence that when it comes into the DC universe, he gets everyone's attention."
Did DC just paint the Deadpool mask blue 💀 pic.twitter.com/7y8Kf13P2g— DriiftyFilm 💯 (@driiftyfilm) June 9, 2022
What do you think of Atom Smasher's look? Let us know down in the comments!
Cant wait for Deadpool 3 🥰 pic.twitter.com/jdNiMAbcfI— ꂵꍏꋪ꒒꒒ꂦꈤ (@marllowollram) June 9, 2022
Atom Smasher will never beat the Deadpool allegations once he cracks a SINGLE joke in the movie pic.twitter.com/krhMDjVi7b— Pｪssmaker™ (@Massive_Peace) June 10, 2022
i 100% thought they just spray painted over deadpool’s mask for a second. pic.twitter.com/jBtuDVQT4g— Miles Onishi (@MilesOnishi) June 9, 2022
Look, I know Atom Smasher looks like this in the comics but all I'm seeing is Deadpool with a degree in physics. LOL pic.twitter.com/5LiiCTEx4M— JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) June 9, 2022
Deadpool Away pic.twitter.com/SN6m3RPZg1— Matt (@LegendEskimoBoy) June 10, 2022
Dude will make one joke in the movie and have some like “OMG I GET DEADPOOL VIBES FROM HIM!” #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/dKXB2sAQPH— Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) June 9, 2022
Still obsessed with chasing that Deadpool money lol https://t.co/teHupeeAKo— The Ayer Cut (@CutAyer) June 10, 2022
Deadpool | Atom Smasher | Mr. Knight #Marvel #DC pic.twitter.com/8K7od0V4so— HollywoodNewsIN (@HollywoodNewsIN) June 10, 2022