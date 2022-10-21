Black Adam Producer Promises Superman Level Powers

✖

When Dwayne Johnson says, "the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change," he is not kidding. The wrestler turned Hollywood phenomenon is set to debut his Black Adam movie later this year, starring as the titular anti-hero after being attached to the role for nearly a decade. For Johnson, the opportunity to shake things up in the DC movie world was immediately appealing, so much so that he and his team decided to have a Black Adam movie rather than splitting the character's origin story's screen time with that of Shazam!. Now, with his origin story set to be laid out, the power set moviegoers are going to see on the big screen is poised to rival that of Superman.

Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions and producer of Black Adam, has long been a fan of DC Comics characters. When the opportunity to bring Black Adam to the big screen presented itself, he and Johnson leapt into action. Showing off his knowledge of the character from the pages of DC Comics, Garcia opened up to ComicBook.com about the Black Adam people are going to meet on the big screen in October and it is a powerful take on the anti-hero.

"The big screen version of him is he's very true to the comic books," Garcia said. He is very, very powerful. I mean, however class tier you want to put it, but he's like... what did you say, plus 100 tons easy. You know what I'm saying? He's Superman level powers for sure, with a magic aspect to it. Super speed, electricity, extremely invulnerable, the whole thing. He's the full gamut like you would see in the comic books and he is a presence that when it comes into the DC universe, he gets everyone's attention."

When it comes down to it, the winner of any fight in comics comes down to the writer and who they want to have win. You can bet that Garcia and Johnson want to show Black Adam getting some victories. "I always love to say every character is as powerful as the author wants them to be,' Garcia said. "That's why Batman can beat Superman fight. If Frank Miller's behind a desk, that's the beauty of storytelling. In our world Black Adam, he's up with Superman. Those are the guys, him, Superman, Wonder Woman, that's that level. But he's the kind of guy that one of his great advantages is that he does not pull back. When you have that level of rage in your combat, where you have guys like Superman who are pulling punches or so forth. You don't get that with Black Adam. So that gives you an idea of his power."

Black Adam is not the only big name DC Comics character coming to the film. Garcia is proud to be a part of bringing the likes of Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher to the big screen for the first time. In a cinematic universe already boasting plenty of well-known super heroes, the Seven Bucks team is sinking their teeth into a whole new line up with the Justice Society of America coming into play.

As for whether or not we will see Black Adam crossing over with the likes of those other super powerful heroes already introduced in DC Comics movies, Garcia is focused on the first step for now. "It's all part of the mission," he said. "In our mind, it's all part of a shared universe. All these guys exist together. We're just focused on telling this story, on telling Black Adam and [Justice Society of America]. But the way we view it and our ambitions for the Universe is this is all shared. And I think you start to feel the ripples of these guys in the Universe."

Are you excited to see Black Adam? Share your thoughts in the comment section! Black Adam hits theaters on October 21, 2022.