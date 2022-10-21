First Black Adam TV Spot Reveals New Footage

✖

DC fans were treated to the best look yet at Black Adam on Wednesday, when the first teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action film surfaced online. The teaser provided fans with an epic look at Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and the members of the Justice Society of America — and the film's first TV spot seems to be keeping that momentum going. The TV spot, which was shown during the NBA Finals, advised viewers to check out the full trailer online, and even included a few segments of footage not seen in the actual trailer. Namely, there's a new look at Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) putting his hand on the helmet of Nabu while Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) sits in the background.

The cast of Black Adam also includes Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"This is a character with amazing abilities. He has super speed, can fly, and has world breaking strength to name a few," producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview with Collider last year. "We wanted to make sure moviegoers feel that throughout the entire movie. You're not going to see him use super speed just once and then it stops, this is part of his arsenal. It's common to see abilities fall to the wayside when dealing with characters like that but one of our many goals was to keep continuity there and push the bar in terms of how we do it. For example, the technology we're using to make Black Adam fly has never been done before. It's completely unique. It was critical for us to ensure that it felt special, authentic, and real. [Director] Jaume [Collet-Serra] took that to heart. Our special effects' team are Oscar winners, and we certainly put them to work."

"We're just so excited for you and the fans to see the film, because this cast and crew worked exceptionally hard to just make this film feel fresh, and really introduce a new group of incredible characters to the world," Garcia continued. "All while making sure we unleash Black Adam on the DC Universe in a big way. This guy is an absolute force of nature. A force of nature that dishes out justice the way he wants. Unfortunately not many people walk away from the kind of justice he delivers. We mean it when we say the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is going to change. When Black Adam arrives, everything's going to change."

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.