Did ‘Heroes in Crisis’ Just Kill a Major Gotham Character?

As Heroes in Crisis unfolds, writer Tom King has teased that readers will learn more about the fallen heroes — and that names will be added to the roll call of the lost.

This week’s issue seems to have set up at least one potential fatality that few, if any, saw coming.

Spoilers ahead (or, at least, potential spoilers) for Heroes in Crisis #2, out today.

Much of the issue centered on Harley Quinn, who apparently followed her girlfriend, Poison Ivy, to Sanctuary, in violation of the rules.

While some might think that an antihero bringing a villain to a place where a bunch of heroes ended up dead might make Ivy a prime suspect, instead it seems that she might have been a victim.

During the issue, Ivy does not like the idea of leaving the plants at home untended-to, and asks whether Harley remembered to water them before leaving. She didn’t, and that is played for laughs — right up until the end of the issue when it becomes a bittersweet thing.

“I shouldn’t have let anyone hurt you,” Harley says, back in her classic Jester costume, as she stands atop a bridge and drops a rose into the water below. “I shouldn’t have followed you to Sanctuary. I should have told you to go to Sanctuary.”

The comments are part of a larger monologue about the mistakes Harley has made in her life, and there is no overt revelation that Ivy is among the dead — but it certainly seems like that is the implication.

Given Ivy’s popularity, it would be easy enough to misdirect the audience for most of the series, only to have her turn up later — either injured, in a coma, or alive and well. If there is one argument against that, it is that the first page of the issue, gives a sense of Harley and Ivy as a couple. It is light and fun and a bit exasperating, and it feels very much like something out of the first issue of Identity Crisis, which showed the joy that Ralph and Sue Dibny found in each others’ arms before she was murdered.

There is also a throwaway line from Booster Gold listing Ivy’s name alongside confirmed-dead characters like Wally West and Blue Jay, but given Booster’s state of mind in the issue, anything he says might not be believable.

Given that Heroes in Crisis had numerous tie-in issues last month that elaborated on the losses seen within the pages of the comic itself, do not be surprised to see the specifics of Ivy’s fate come not here but in the pages of Harley Quinn or something similar.

Heroes in Crisis #2 is available now at your local comic book store, or you can get a digital copy online. Heroes in Crisis #3 will be out on November 28.