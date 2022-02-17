Did Peacemaker’s Finale Just Kill DC’s Suicide Squad Movie Franchise?

It looks like there might not be a second outing with The Suicide Squad after the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker. *Spoilers for Episode 8 of the HBO Max series.* Once Peacemaker and his friends get done with the butterflies, Task Force X will likely never be the same. With Leota exposing all of their shady dealings in a press conference, Amanda Waller won’t be getting another massive team of villains together for covert missions anymore. But, as we all know from the real world, massive figures like her rarely recede into the night without rebranding somehow. So, while there won’t be a “Suicide Squad” anymore, some unforeseen figure will probably step into that void to deliver the same sort of service. (Heck, it could be Viola Davis again if things line up just right.)

As for Peacemaker, the open-ended nature of the Season 1 finale leaves the door open for Season 2. That’s probably a good thing because HBO announced another salvo of episodes just yesterday. James Gunn shared the good news on Twitter to the delight of fans all over the world. Peacemaker has been charmingly quirky during this entire run and that strange sensibility will have the chance to broaden out with another season. From everything said after the announcement of Season 2, HBO Max has big plan for John Cena and his cast of weird friends.

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker,” Sara Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max said. “He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world. As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance.”

Here’s how HBO Max describes the series: “PEACEMAKER follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

