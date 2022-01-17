The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Says Movie Is “Biggest DC Project” Ever on HBO Max

The Suicide Squad came out at a time when the box office was in a place of extreme uncertainty. So much so, Warner Brothers opted to release all of its major theatrical releases over the course of 2021 on HBO Max the same day the movie was scheduled to hit theaters. While the film may have come in under box office expectations, the director behind the flick says it has performed exceptionally on streaming. In fact, James Gunn says The Suicide Squad is HBO Max’s best-performing film based on the DC Comics mythos.

“Thank you, but TSS is already the biggest DC project ever on streaming & HBO Max,” Gunn tweeted to a fan on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1482056028548222978?s=20

When another fan followed up by accusing the streamer of messing with the numbers surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Gunn said his tweet was based on both numbers by HBO Max and independent pollsters.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1482058026437726214?s=20

The filmmaker took it a step further responding to the fan once again. “And yes streaming services are secretive about viewership,” he added. “But there are third-party ways of measuring viewership like Samba, so we do know, generally, what the numbers are like, and that The Suicide Squad has the most views of anything DC related.”

Fans of the director’s cut have since rallied around a line by WarnerMedia president for Europe and Asia Priya Dogra from last October when the executive called Snyder’s extended cut of Justice League a “global phenomenon.”

The Suicide Squad ended up grossing just $167 million globally.

The first three episodes of Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad are all streaming on HBO Max. New episodes of Peacemaker hit the streaming service every Thursday.

